Sunderland supporter boost shared ahead of Wycombe play-off final

Sunderland have received an addition 2,500 tickets for Saturday’s play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

The Black Cats will once again be backed by a massive following in the capital as they look to win promotion back to the Championship under Alex Neil.

With the Chairboys having not sold their full allocation, further tickets have been granted to the Wearside outfit, the latest of which was an additional 2,500, as confirmed by the EFL on Twitter this afternoon.

“Following discussions with Sunderland AFC and Wembley National Stadium over the past 48 hours, the EFL is pleased to confirm that an additional allocation of approximately 2,500 tickets will be made available to Sunderland supporters for this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final.”

This means that Alex Neil’s men will be backed by over 46,000 for the big game, as they look to end a four-year stay in the third tier.

They will take encouragement from the fact they picked up four points from Wycombe in the regular campaign, as well as finishing a place higher in the league table.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no longer a surprise to see the excellent support that Sunderland have, as the numbers they’ve had this season have been outstanding.

So, for them to shift over 46,000 is to be expected and they would probably do a lot more if they were allowed.

It’s good that the EFL have managed to give the Black Cats more tickets, as having lots of empty seats around Wembley wouldn’t make sense when they could’ve been sold, so this is sensible. Now, it’s down to the players to ensure it’s a memorable afternoon for all who are there.

