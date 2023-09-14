Highlights Edouard Michut, who played for Sunderland last season, is set to join Adana Demirspor on loan from PSG, ending Sunderland's hopes of signing him permanently.

Edouard Michut is set to join Adana Demirspor from PSG, just weeks after he had been linked with a return to Sunderland.

Who is Edouard Michut?

The 20-year-old will be well known to fans of the Wearside outfit, as he spent the previous campaign at the Stadium of Light.

After a slow start, Michut did manage to force his way into the XI under Tony Mowbray, and he ended up playing 25 times for the Black Cats during what was a successful season, even if it finished in disappointment as they lost to Luton in the play-offs.

The French youth international was impressive on occasions, with his technical ability clear to see. However, with reports suggesting Michut could move elsewhere, a permanent switch to Sunderland didn’t materialise initially in the summer window.

Edouard Michut to move to Turkey

Yet, during the final days of the window, it was reported that the Championship side were exploring the possibility of bringing Michut back to the north-east.

But, they didn’t get a deal done before the deadline earlier this month, so the next chance for Sunderland to sign the player would be in January.

That won’t be happening though, as journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Michut has agreed a transfer to Adana Demirspor on an initial loan.

“Exclusive: Adana Demirspor agrees deal to sign Édouard Michut on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. Understand the deal includes a buy option clause — Patrick Kluivert wanted Michut. Verbal agreement sealed, waiting to check documents and sign.”

Is this a blow for Sunderland?

Michut was a decent player for Sunderland last season, and he is still very young, so he fits the profile of what they want moving forward. So, if he had signed permanently, he would have been someone who could make a big impact in the years to come.

But, the club obviously had the chance to bring him in over the past few months, and, for whatever reason, it didn’t happen. New signings did arrive to boost the midfield, so they will feel that the squad is equipped to push for the top six once again this season.

As for Michut, this is the chance for him to play regularly in Turkey, and he will hope to kick-on, as last season was the first time he really had a run of games in his career.

What next for Sunderland?

After weeks of speculation in terms of both incomings and outgoings, you can imagine all at Sunderland were relieved when the transfer window shut, especially Mowbray.

He can finally concentrate solely on the football, and the 5-0 hammering of promotion favourites Southampton prior to the international break was proof that there is a lot of talent in the group.

Now, it’s about building on that fantastic performance, and the boss needs to do all he can to get the most out of this young squad on a consistent basis. Then, if improvements need to be made, the club are sure to be active in January, but that’s a long way away at the moment, with a lot going on in between.

Sunderland are back in action at QPR on Saturday.