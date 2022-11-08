Sunderland summer recruit opens up on start to life at the Stadium of Light

“The boys are absolutely excellent in the dressing room and there’s a great team spirit. “I don’t know how it comes across but we’re all behind each other and it’s really good.

“They have made it easy for me to settle in and I’m just really enjoying my time up here.” With Anthony Patterson the firm number one, Bass has even turned out for the club’s under-23’s side in recent weeks, confirming that he is taking it in turns with a number of the other goalkeepers on the books at the club currently.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Sunderland in the 2000s?

1 of 23 SUNDERLAND STARTED THE 2000'S IN THE SECOND TIER TRUE FALSE

With Sunderland having been knocked out of the EFL Cup, Bass’ best opportunity for first team football will likely come in the FA Cup in January, barring injury. The Verdict It’s good to hear that Alex Bass is settling in well at Sunderland. It can’t be easy to do so when you aren’t playing regular matches for the club, but it sounds as though the dressing room has made sure he feels welcome and a part of the squad. Unfortunately for Bass, it doesn’t look like he will be getting any shot at regular first team football any time soon, with Anthony Patterson the firm number one choice in-between the sticks at present. His willingness to drop down to the under-23’s to get game time is refreshing, though, and perhaps ensuring that he feels very much at home at his new club. Playing such matches also keeps him sharp should he be called into action due to an injury to Patterson.