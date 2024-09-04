Sunderland were interested in a deal to sign Werder Bremen midfielder Naby Keita in the summer transfer window.

That's according to Guardian journalist Ed Aarons, who says that those involved were unable to agree a deal to facilitate a move from the Stadium of Light.

Keita only joined Werder Bremen last summer, signing from Liverpool after a five-year spell on Merseyside.

Naby Keita senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Istres 24 4 9 RB Salzburg 81 20 11 RB Leipzig 71 17 15 Liverpool 129 11 7 Werder Bremen 5 0 0 As of 4th September

However, the Guinea international found game time hard to come by in Germany last season, which means he could be on the move again in the near future.

A return to England is now out of the question with the transfer window having closed last week, although it seems Sunderland did try to make one happen.

Black Cats showed Naby Keita interest

As per this latest update, the Championship club did show an interest in signing Keita at some point during the summer.

Even so, they were unable to make a deal happen, with Sunderland apparently unable to agree terms to secure the signing of the 29-year-old.

There are still two years remaining on Keita's contract with Werder Bremen, meaning the German side have been in a decent position to respond to interest in the midfielder this summer.

While English clubs can no longer make signings, there is still a chance that the Guinean could be on the move in the coming days.

The Turkish transfer window is still open, and Keita is thought to be in talks over a move to Istanbul Basaksehir.

While they missed out on a deal for the Werder Bremen midfielder, Sunderland did still make nine first-team signings during the summer window.

Simon Moore, Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi all signed on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, Wilson Isidor, Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed have all arrived at the club on season-long loan moves.

It has been a bright start to the season for Sunderland on the pitch under new manager Regis Le Bris as well.

The Black Cats have won all of their opening four Championship games, meaning they sit top of the early second-tier standings.

They are next in action after the international break on Saturday 14th September, with a long trip to Home Park to take on Plymouth Argyle.

Sunderland interest in Naby Keita is surprising

The fact that the Black Cats apparently showed an interest in signing Keita this summer does feel somewhat unexpected.

Given he has played for some big top-flight clubs such as Liverpool, it is hard to imagine that this would have been an affordable deal for any Championship club, not least in terms of wages.

With that in mind, it would have seemed a strange deal for Sunderland pursue, and therefore it perhaps makes sense that terms could not be agreed.

It could also be argued that given Keita never really stood out for Liverpool, and has struggled with Werder Bremen, it may have been a risk for the Black Cats to force this one to happen.

Indeed, given they did add to their midfield options this summer with Browne and Samed, they have perhaps got the cover they needed in the centre of the park anyway.

With not in mind, the fact Sunderland were interest in Keita may not have been anticipated, but the fact they did not get a deal done should not be a huge concern for them.