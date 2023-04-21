Sunderland will be without defender Danny Batth for the rest of the season.

The club confirmed that Batth will miss the remainder of the campaign after picking up a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Batth has been an integral part of the Black Cats' defence this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

The 32-year-old has also captained the side in recent months, assuming the armband after regular skipper Corry Evans was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury January.

But now Batth will join Evans on the sidelines, further depleting Tony Mowbray's defensive options with Dan Ballard and Aji Alese both currently unavailable.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Danny Batth's injury?

Mowbray was in no doubt how much of a big loss Batth would be to his side, particularly considering his outstanding performances in recent weeks.

"You throw Danny Batth in with Aji Alese and Dan Ballard then all of a sudden you get the gravity of losing a proper central defender really, who I thought the other night was amazing," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"We gave away too many corners and free-kicks the other night, and yet it was his head making first contact, flicking it away, getting rid of the danger. He’s going to be a huge loss for us.

"I think playing against the team who are first or second from scoring from set-plays this season, West Brom, it’s a huge loss.

"As I’ve sat here from day one we have to find a way to do something different. We’ll choose a team and put a team out to go and try to find a way to give West Brom some problems and deal with their threats."

How much of a loss will Danny Batth be to Sunderland?

It is a huge blow for Sunderland to lose Batth at such a crucial time in the season.

Batth is an incredibly solid and reliable centre half, but he also brings leadership qualities to the team which has been important following the loss of Evans.

Mowbray has been unlucky with injuries this season and he has done an excellent job to keep his side in play-off contention considering the issues he has faced, with key players such as Evans and star striker Ross Stewart missing for long spells this campaign.

There is some hope that Ballard could return before the end of the season to ease their defensive crisis, but Mowbray will be forced to field a makeshift back line for what is a huge game against West Brom on Sunday which could prove decisive for their top six hopes.