Sunderland have lodged a €2m bid to acquire young KAA Gent forward, Ahmed Abdullahi.

Initially, links were broken by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano via X, who has stated that talks between the Black Cats and the Belgian Pro League side are ongoing over a deal in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

However, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that 'De Buffalo's' have received a €2m bid for the 20-year-old, with another unnamed outfit also interested in his services.

The North East side are looking to add further numbers to their squad in the limited time available as they currently sit top of the Championship with three wins from the first three outings in which they have scored on seven occasions and conceded none.

However, late movement in the transfer market shows that Regis Le Bris is still wanting more firepower at the top end of the pitch, with the young Nigerian the latest forward targeted by the Wearsiders.

Sunderland make move to sign KAA Gent's Ahmed Abdullahi

Despite netting a respectable tally of goals in those first three games, Sunderland have made no secret regarding their ambitions to acquire a new centre-forward throughout the summer window, and that search remains ongoing at this moment in time.

As referenced above, their latest pursuit in that regard comes in the form of Nigerian striker Ahmed Abdullahi, who currently plies his trade for Gent in the Belgian Pro League at 20 years of age.

Abdullahi has been in the youth setup at the Planet Group Arena since the summer of 2022, and has made 38 appearances for 'Jong Gent' in the Eerste Nationale - the third tier of Belgian football - since making his debut against KVC Winkel Sport on September 10th 2022, making 10 appearances in his first season.

Ahmed Abdullahi's Career so far - By Competition Apps Goals Eerste Nationale 38 21 Jupiler Pro League 2 - Total 40 21 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 30/08/24)

However, last campaign proved to be a breakout for the Nigerian U20 international, netting 21 times across 28 outings for Jong Gent, before going on to make his Jupiler Pro League bow against Sint-Truiden in February.

So far this season, Abdullahi has played a solitary minute of league football for Gent's senior team, making a one-minute appearance in a 2-1 home defeat to FCV Dender E.H on August 4th.

Whilst Romano broke the news that the North East club have lodged a bid for the striker with next-to-no experience in senior football, Tavolieri's revelation that the Black Cats have lodged a €2m bid has left the Belgian outfit in a tough predicament over his immediate future.

Tavolieri's report states that even though the Belgian transfer window is open until September 6th, Gent are reluctant to sell as it would leave them with just two strikers on their books in the form of Andri Gudjohnsen and former MK Dons man, Max Dean.

Ahmed Abdullahi is an intriguing potential signing for Sunderland

Sunderland's knack of developing homegrown and foreign talent in recent years has become notorious, but given how much the centre-forwards on the club's books struggled to find the next last term, it begs the question as to whether Abdullahi is the short-term answer, rather than solely focusing on his long-term development.

Elizer Mayenda has started this campaign in impressive form, whilst the likes of Tom Cannon -who is set to move to Championship rivals Stoke City - had been linked with a potential move to the Stadium of Light alongside Gift Orban and David Datro Fofana.

Given his record for Jong Gent, there is clearly goalscoring nous as far as Abdullahi is concerned, but it remains to be seen whether form in the youth ranks of a completely different environment can be translated into the second tier.

Ultimately, Sunderland are exploring a multitude of options as they still crave a prolific striker, but they must find the right option imminently.