However, the price of compenastion could prove to be a stumbling block for the Black Cats in their pursuit of the 31-year-old.

That's according to a report from TalkSport, who do however, say that the price of compensation could make the 31-year-old too expensive for the Black Cats.

What is Sunderland's current managerial situation?

Sunderland are of course, currently looking for a new manager, following the sacking of Tony Mowbray on Monday night.

The 60-year-old departed the Stadium of Light after 15 months in charge, having guided the club to a place in the Championship play-offs last season.

According to this latest update, one candidate Sunderland are looking at to potentially take over from Mowbray, is Reims boss Still.

Having previously been a player at semi-pro and amateur level, Still's success with Reims last season became something of a sensation, given his young age, lack of experience, and the fact his side had to pay a fine every time he took charge of a game, due to his lack of a UEFA Pro Licence.

Even so, the 31-year-old still guided the club to an 11th place finish in the Ligue 1 table last season, and they now sit fifth in the French top-flight.

However, it seems that while Sunderland are keen to bring Still to the Championship, there could be one issue that makes it hard for them do that.

Why could Sunderland struggle to appoint Still as their new manager?

As per this report, Still's compensation that Sunderland would have to pay to release him from his contract in France, could be an issue for the Championship club.

There are currently around 18 months on the contract that Still have with Remis, securing his future with the French outfit until the end of next season.

That of course, means his current side are in a strong position to knock back any approach the Black Cats might make for the 31-year-old, in the near future.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship?

Despite the sacking of Mowbray earlier this week, Sunderland are still in a strong position in the Championship standings.

The Black Cats have picked up 27 points from 19 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit ninth in the second-tier table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Sunderland begin life without Mowbray, under the caretaker charge of Mike Dodds, on Saturday afternoon, when they host West Brom at The Stadium of Light in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Sunderland next five fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Venue 09/12 12:30 West Brom Stadium of Light 12/12 20:00 Leeds Stadium of Light 16/12 15:00 Bristol City Ashton Gate 23/12 15:00 Coventry Stadium of Light 26/12 15:00 Hull MKM Stadium As of 6th December 2023

This will be frustrating news for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Still is an exciting name in management following his success with Reims, and he would certainly take them in a different direction to Mowbray, which seems to be what they are looking for.

However, his contract situation, and the fact he is doing so well with Reims, mean it is perhaps not surprising that he would be expensive for the Black Cats, and it may have been difficult to tempt him away regardless, given he is now competing for a place in European football.

Even so, this sort of interest does show the ambition Sunderland have in their new manager search, and it will be interesting to see just who they are able to bring in on the back of that.