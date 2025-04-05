For British footballers, one of the pinnacle moments in their careers is often stepping onto the iconic turf of Wembley. Scoring a goal there can etch their name into the annals of legend for years to come.

For Elliot Embleton, that moment of glory came in 2022, when the Durham-born midfielder seized his chance to shine by netting the opener in the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

While many Sunderland fans may argue that Embleton's potential was never fully realised, with injuries hampering what could have been a promising career, that doesn’t diminish the significance of his achievement. For a young boy who had spent 17 years dreaming of playing for his boyhood club, scoring at Wembley to take your club to promotion was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition.

Elliot Embleton's breaks through at Sunderland

Joining the Black Cats' academy in 2005, Embleton worked his way through the age groups and was afforded his debut in the first-team in 2017 as he came on in a Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Unfortunately, that moment came during a bleak chapter in Sunderland’s history. While Embleton was battling to establish himself in the squad, the club had endured a dramatic decline, slipping into the third tier of English football in just two seasons and by 2018-19 they were battling to get back to their previously lofty heights.

After loans away at Grimsby Town and Blackpool, Embleton had finally done enough to impress the coaches at the Stadium of Light and in 2021-22 he was brought into the fold by Lee Johnson. The midfielder made an amazing start to the campaign and in their opening eight fixtures he netted two goals and provided three assists.

Despite this, a lack of consistency and managerial changes saw his game time gradually decrease. However, as the season neared its climax, Embleton responded in style. Handed an opportunity by Alex Neil, he stepped up when it mattered most, scoring four goals in Sunderland’s final ten games to help secure a top six finish. His late-season form put him firmly in his manager’s thoughts, yet he was given just nine minutes of playing time across both legs of the play-off semi-finals.

Elliot Embleton's stats in League One season (2021-22) Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 6

Nevertheless, Sunderland battled their way to Wembley, where they faced Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers - who were aiming for a second promotion to the Championship under his leadership.

Elliot Embleton's magical Wembley moment arrives

Having played just nine minutes across both legs of the semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, Embleton’s inclusion in the starting lineup for the final came as a surprise to many Sunderland supporters. His selection saw him take the place of Jack Clarke, who had impressed in the previous rounds and was widely expected to retain his spot in the team.

Neil’s decision was influenced by Embleton’s standout performances against Wycombe earlier in the season, where he had scored once and provided two assists.

The Mackem repaid Neil's faith and in the 12th minute, the breakthrough came. Embleton picked up the ball just inside the Wycombe half and drove forward with intent. The Wycombe defenders backed off, seemingly unsure whether he would pass or shoot. Embleton needed no second invitation. From 20 yards out, he unleashed a powerful strike that caught goalkeeper David Stockdale off guard. The ball evaded him and nestled into the net.

Wycombe tried to respond, but Sunderland stayed resolute and looked much the better side before Ross Stewart secured their ascension to the Championship with his 26th goal of the season.

For Embleton, this was a goal that meant the world. For Sunderland fans, it was a moment to cherish forever as the young midfielder kick started the performance that took them back to the second tier.

Elliot Embleton has struggled since his play-off final goal

Since that defining moment, Embleton’s career has been blighted by injuries, leading him to seek regular football on loan at Derby County during the 2023-24 season in an effort to prove his worth to Sunderland.

Unfortunately, his fitness struggles followed him to Pride Park and later to Blackpool, whom he joined on a permanent deal at the start of this season.