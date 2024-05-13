Nazariy Rusyn is reportedly being targeted by a number of Ukrainian Premier League clubs ahead of a potential early exit from Sunderland.

25-year-old striker Nazariy Rusyn made the switch from his native Ukraine to Sunderland, agreeing a four-year contract with the Black Cats last summer.

But now, Ukrainian news outlet SportArena are claiming that he could be set to reverse that switch, and make an unexpected move back to his homeland during the summer window.

The striker has looked the most polished out of Sunderland's limited striking options this season, but has not featured for the Black Cats since picking up a calf injury that has sidelined him from mid-March to the end of the season.

Rusyn reportedly drawing interest from Ukraine

The report claims that newly promoted Ukrainian Premier League outfit Karpaty Lviv are one of the leading contenders showing an interest in Rusyn.

It also states that any deal involving the Sunderland striker this summer would be an initial loan move, with the obligation to buy the forward.

This report will likely come as a surprise to Black Cats supporters, as Rusyn's contract with Sunderland means he's contracted for another three seasons at the Stadium of Light.

It is at this stage unclear as to whether Rusyn would be interested in a return to Ukraine, or indeed any move away from Wearside this summer.

But it could be interpreted that due to the nature of him signing a long-term deal last summer, that he does indeed foresee his immediate future in the North East.

Should Sunderland entertain Rusyn offers?

Rusyn's debut season in English football has been a frustrating one for all parties.

Whether it's been down to injuries or up and down runs of form, the forward has yet to cement his place in the Sunderland side.

Just the two goals and one assist in 21 Championship appearances this season is without question short of what was hoped, and expected of their new arrival.

Nazariy Rusyn stats, per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Zorya 49 21 Dynamo Kyiv 41 9

However, his goal returns from his time in Ukraine point to a player that does know where the back of the net is, and that perhaps Sunderland may regret throwing the towel in on Rusyn should they move on from him in the summer.

With Sunderland short on proven, and indeed senior commodities in the striking department, any Rusyn departure would leave the Black Cats with vastly inexperienced forward options.

20-year-old Luis Hemir Semedo would be left as Sunderland's only recognised number nine, with Mason Burstow returning to Chelsea, whilst Bradley Dack has not been retained by the club and is now a free agent.

Sunderland were always going to be in the market for another striker or two this summer, regardless of what happens with Rusyn, but they would be putting themselves and their new manager under immense pressure to find multiple suitable replacements.

Patience may well be a virtue with Rusyn, that is once he returns as being fully fit and working under a new manager next season, the key to unlocking him may well be found.