Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe issues emotional message after confirming retirement

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement from football.

The 39-year-old returned to the Black Cats in the January transfer window, but speaking on social media today, Defoe confirmed his retirement from the game.

“After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football.” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“It’s been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.”

“I made my professional debut at 17-years-old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out.”

“I have had an incredible journey, and have met some amazing people in the game.”

Defoe broke through at West Ham United in the late nineties and early noughties, appearing in 105 matches for the Hammers and scoring 41 goals.

His performances earned him a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2004, where Defoe initially went on to play for four years, making 167 appearances in all competitions and scoring 64 goals.

After a year at Portsmouth, Defoe would return to White Hart Lane in 2009, making another 186 appearances for Spurs and scoring 79 goals.

Defoe would go on to have spells with a whole host of clubs in his impressive career, including Toronto FC, Sunderland, AFC Bournemouth, and Rangers.

The 39-year-old also earned international honours, representing the England national team on 57 occasions and scoring 20 goals for the Three Lions.

Continuing his statement on Twitter, Defoe said that football would always be in his blood.

“Football will always remain in my blood, and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career that I’ve had.” Defoe wrote.

“I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before moving forward on this next chapter in my career.”

Defoe’s professional career tally ends having made 763 appearances and scoring 305 goals.

The Verdict

It’s a sad day to see such a legend of the game retiring, but it sounds as though it is the right time for Jermain Defoe to call it a day.

Looking back on his career, he has scored goals anywhere he has been, and has a good goalscoring record for England, too.

Not only that, but also the experiences he has had have been excellent, too, playing in the United States, in Scotland, at World Cups.

Having only just made the announcement, it remains to be seen what Jermain Defoe’s next steps in life will be, but whatever he chooses to do, if it’s anything like his football career, it will no doubt be a success.