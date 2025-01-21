A quartet of Championship clubs are racing to sign Honduras international Luis Palma from Celtic this month, according to recent reports.

Football Insider have reported that Sunderland, Stoke City, Swansea City and QPR have all registered an interest in Palma, with the 25-year-old finding himself down the pecking order in Brendan Rodgers' team this season.

Palma joined the Glasgow-based club from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki in the summer of 2023, and while he made a big impact last season, he's found things more during the current campaign, and a host of Championship clubs are keen to take advantage of his lack of playing time.

Four Championship clubs keen to sign Celtic's Luis Palma

Football Insider have reported that Palma is keen to move on from Celtic Park this month, having played just 252 minutes of football this season across all competitions, making just one league start.

The Honduras international was due to join Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano earlier this month before they were hit with a transfer ban, causing the deal to fall through, and Championship clubs will look to capitalise.

However, it's not just the quartet of Championship clubs who are keen, with Football Insider also reporting that several teams on the continent are keen to secure his signature, meaning Palma is a man in demand.

The Daily Record have reported that Serie A side Genoa are interested in the 25-year-old, so it would be some effort if a Championship club could convince him to snub the Italian top-flight and join them instead.

Sunderland would appear to be the most attractive option for Palma with the realistic chance of winning promotion to the Premier League, while Swansea and QPR are sat at different ends of mid-table and Stoke are battling relegation.

Palma is set to leave Celtic and the four Championship sides have registered their interest, so the Honduras international has a tough decision to make as he looks for a new club.

Luis Palma would be a good signing for a Championship club

While things haven't gone to plan for Palma at Celtic this season, his first season at the club showed what he was capable of as he scored ten goals and registered ten assists in 36 appearances to help them to the Scottish Premiership title.

He became the first Honduran to score in the Champions League when he found the back of the net in a 2-2 draw with Atlético Madrid last season, and he backed it up with another goal against Feyenoord two months later, showing he's capable of doing it on the biggest stage.

Luis Palma's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A C.D.S Vida 2017-22 70 23 1 Real Monarchs (Loan) 2019 13 1 0 Aris Thessaloniki 2022-23 52 17 11 Celtic 2023- 47 10 10

Palma will be hungry to prove a point after struggling for game time at Celtic this season, and he'd certainly improve a number of Championship sides, so it would be a real coup should they secure his signature.

With Celtic and Palma keen to make a deal happen, it could well come down to who can offer the most attractive financial package, and the Championship quartet may have to fend off top-flight sides from across Europe to make a deal happen.