Sunderland? Stay at Blackburn? The potential paths for Bradley Dack

One Blackburn Rovers who looks well set to find himself in the spotlight during the January transfer window, is Bradley Dack.

After three seasons blighted by two ACL injuries, the attacker entered this season fully fit, and no doubt once again looking to show just what he can do in the Championship.

So far however, opportunities for him to do that have been lacking, with the 28-year-old so far struggling for game time under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

That is something that has already started to generate rumours around a potential move elsewhere for the attacker, come the January window.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the options that could be available to Dack for when it comes to deciding on the next step in his career at the turn of the year, right here.

Sunderland

If Dack is to move on from Blackburn in the January transfer window, it has been reported that Sunderland could be a potential destination, with the Black Cats reportedly keen on the attacker.

Not only would a move to the Stadium of Light give Dack the chance to remain in the Championship, but it would also reunite him with the man who first brought him to Blackburn from Gillingham back in the summer of 2017.

Given how much success Dack was able to enjoy under Mowbray while at Ewood Park, the chance to reunite with the now-Sunderland boss could be an appealing one for the attacker.

Stay at Blackburn

There is of course, also the possibility that Dack could yet remain at Blackburn, given that although his contract is due to expire this summer, the club have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, meaning they are not under pressure to sell this month.

Indeed, Tomasson has often suggested this season that Dack is still in his plans, and his somewhat surprise inclusion of the attacker in the starting XI for Saturday’s clash with Preston did appear to back that up.

With the 28-year-old going onto provide a reminder of his importance to this side with a goal in that game, courtesy of a typically instinctive finish. As a popular figure around the club, it is unlikely there would be any at Ewood Park disappointed to see him stay, and if he can continue to build on the impact he made at the weekend, Dack may yet be able to kick-start his career while remaining at Rovers.