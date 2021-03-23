Sunderland star tipped to sign new contract as club favourite delivers verdict on player’s future

Sunderland must look to offer Max Power a new contract before the end of the season, according to Stephen Elliott.

The midfielder has been a vital player for the Black Cats so far this term after establishing himself as a regular part of Lee Johnson’s side and securing the captaincy.

While central midfield is his best position, Power has been utilised in a number of roles this term as Sunderland – something that has already helped them to win the Papa John’s Trophy and continues to see them pushing for promotion to the Championship.

Writing for the Sunderland Echo, Elliott said: “I have to say he has shown some real class these past few weeks. He seems to have been given a real lift and a new lease of life since the arrival of Lee Johnson.

“He is another who is out of contract at the end of the season and will be wondering where his future lies.

“If you asked me three months ago if he should be kept at the club beyond June, I’d probably have leaned towards saying “thanks for your efforts Max, but maybe it’s best for both parties if you find a new challenge.”

“However, now we have this scenario of him potentially leading the club to a promotion and cup double as captain. That would be tremendous, and you would have to say there is a strong possibility of that feat being achieved.

“If promotion is accomplished, and with him being one of the driving forces behind it, it would be hard to argue against a renewal of his contract come the end of the season.”

The verdict It seems like a n0-brainer to give Max Power a new contract. The midfielder has been a huge driving force for Lee Johnson’s side and there’s no doubt that he’ll be a massive factor in helping the club to secure promotion to the Championship. Whether they’ll pull it off remains to be seen, but either way the club have to keep Power at the Stadium Of Light.