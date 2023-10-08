Highlights Jack Clarke's scintillating form has made him a soughtafter talent in the Championship, with impressive goal-scoring and assist numbers.

Despite interest from Premier League clubs, Sunderland has managed to hold on to Clarke, who has continued to perform well this season.

Losing Clarke would be a significant blow to Sunderland's promotion ambitions, as his creativity and goal-scoring contribution are crucial to the team's success.

Jack Clarke is one of the most soughtafter Championship talents at present, and it's no surprise given his scintilating form throughout his time at the Stadium of Light.

In Tony Mowbray's youthful but free-flowing side, the former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur man has been the figurehead of Sunderland's upturn in fortunes since their return to the second tier just over a year ago.

In the Black Cats' unexpected run to last season's Championship Play-Off semi-finals, Clarke registered 9 goals and a further 12 assists - the highest in the division - which led to a whole host of rumours regarding his potential whereabouts at the start of this campaign.

Following their own promotion from the second tier, Vincent Kompany and Burnley had targeted the 22-year-old winger on no less than four occasions, but were unsuccessful in their pursuit.

How has Jack Clarke performed so far this season?

Despite Sunderland fending off Premier League interest, the winger has continued to showcase his worth to Mowbray's side at the beginning of this season.

In the 11 Championship outings so far this campaign, Clarke has found the net on seven occasions, with four of those being braces away to Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

Tony Mowbray has praised his attitude since the rejection of Burnley's bids as the club hierarchy stand firm on their £15m valuation as per the Northern Echo, but states the importance of keeping his feet on the ground despite his form.

"He's not sulking, not upset that we rejected those bids," Mowbray said after Sunderland's 3-1 success at QPR via the Sunderland Echo.

"I'm not going to tell you that he's flying, I've got to keep his feet on the ground," he also added after the 3-0 win at Hillsborough.

Who are the latest Premier League club with interest in Jack Clarke?

It's no surprise that speculation regarding Clarke's future has continued following the closure of the transfer window, and with just 12 weeks until January, that only looks set to increase.

Alan Nixon reports that Thomas Frank has the winger firmly on his radar at Brentford, as they look to add more options to their own wide areas.

It is also believed that one way in which would help the Bees entertain negotiations with Sunderland is if they recieve their own bids for Keane Lewis-Potter.

Lewis-Potter moved to West London from Hull City in the summer of 2022 on a six-year contract, but as a result of injuries and the form of Yoane Wissa & Bryan Mbuemo, has only made 20 appearances for the club, scoring on just one occasion.

The same £15m fee is being reported, which will give the Sunderland board and Mowbray plenty to ponder.

Would Sunderland be able to replace Jack Clarke?

As Nixon states, "A large amount of cash would give them plenty to think about", but to Sunderland, the loss of Clarke could potentially be damning to their promotion ambitions.

Despite Mowbray having the likes of Patrick Roberts to also call upon, a majority of Sunderland's play comes through the outlet of Clarke, and losing him could be akin to losing 20 to goals for the remainder of the season, not just from him but for others as a result of his creative numbers.

Whilst the £15m fee states that he is irreplacable, it could be a smart idea to boost that figure in the coming weeks as plenty of Premier League clubs could match that given their financial muscle.

What next for Sunderland?

At present, Sunderland sit in fourth place going into the October international break after making a relatively strong start.

However, they will need to address the 4-0 drubbing handed out to them by rivals Middlesbrough on Saturday as they return to action on the 21st October, facing former boss Alex Neil's Stoke City side.