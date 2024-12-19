Dan Neil has shouldered the responsibility of captaining Sunderland this season, with the academy product taking over from Luke O'Nien during the summer.

Although he has relished his dream role in the team, it has coincided with a dip in performances which led to supporters being critical of his showings on the pitch.

In what has been a trying time for the central-midfielder, he was in need of a statement performance to silence his doubters. Against Swansea City he did just that, with a superb goal that turned the tide of the game.

Dan Neil has come under fire from Sunderland supporters

Neil has arguably been the victim of his own success. Having come through the club's academy, there has perhaps been more pressure on his shoulders to succeed, with supporters desperate to see him flourish.

Having made his senior debut in 2018, the 23-year-old has already amassed almost 200 appearances for the club. This is some achievement considering his age and fans often forget this when criticising him.

The midfielder has been an outstanding performer for Sunderland year after year and has set a high bar for himself, which supporters have held him accountable for. It is easy to forget that Neil has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, which shows just how good he is.

However, his early season performances were not what supporters had come to expect from the 23-year-old and, as a result, they got on his back.

It must be noted that Neil has had to adapt to a new playing style and a new position under Regis Le Bris. The central-midfielder has had to play in a deeper role to accommodate for Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, who have been able to drive forward.

On recent evidence, it appears that Neil has a greater understanding of his role in the team, with a higher level of performance. Like anyone new to a job, he should be afforded time and now supporters are starting to see the fruits of his labour.

Neil silenced doubters with superb Swansea City strike

Sunderland's captain had upped his game prior to the visit to the Swans but in scoring a wonder goal, he silenced his critics in emphatic style. The defensive-midfielder showed his attacking abilities by picking up the ball in the opposition half and driving towards the Swansea area before unleashing a rocket into the top corner.

Not only did he score, but he led by example, and he pushed the Wearsiders over the line in a game that could have quite easily gone against them. His goal and performance might give Le Bris food for thought and if the Black Cats can acquire a defensive-midfielder, then Neil might benefit from a more attacking role.

Following the win, Neil spoke maturely to BBC Radio Newcastle and recognised that his performances had not been at the level required.

He said: "All three of my performances this week have been a lot better - (I’m) trying to be on the front foot and take the game by the scruff of the neck. I know deep down I didn’t start the season well.

"Footballers know when they’re playing well and when they’re not, but for me, it’s about sticking to the processes and my routine. Eventually, you rise up and start playing better, and I think that’s starting to show now."

Dan Neil's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Statistics Total Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 3 Accurate passes per game 38.7 (86%) Tackles per game 1.7 Touches 57.2

Neil's comments are a sure sign that he recognises his flaws this season and, on recent evidence, he has started to look like his old self. The win against Swansea was a boost for the club and for Neil too, who will be looking to kick on.

While Sunderland supporters' criticism has been harsh, there has been some truth to it, but as with all top players, he answered his critics in some style.