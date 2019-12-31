Sunderland star delivers strong message to teammates amid uncertainty

Lynden Gooch has called on his Sunderland teammates to keep pushing for promotion.

The Black Cats have endured a torrid first half of the season which has left them sitting in 13th place in League One.

The Wearsiders had aspirations of securing automatic promotion this term, but given their results so far this seems like it may already be out of reach.

Despite a poor run of form, Sunderland got back to winning ways against Doncaster Rovers on Sunday and according to Gooch, it’s crucial that Phil Parkinson’s side build on that result if they’re to get anywhere near their pre-season target.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Gooch said: “We need to get back-to-back wins, so we need to go to Fleetwood and try to win.

“We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We know what Fleetwood will be like coming up against Sunderland, he [Joey Barton] will try to fire his team up the way he does and we need to be ready. If we come out like we did at Doncaster then we should win.

“You can’t really say what our aim is after one win but we want to get promoted still.

“If we are not trying to get promoted out of this league as Sunderland then there is something wrong.

“We have been on a disappointing run, but we have a good squad, quality players and we saw that at Doncaster. We need to be consistent and get another win on the board and maintain that.”

Gooch added: “We need to stick together, the gaffer is working so hard to try to get things right and it’s up to us to implement what he wants us to do.

“In training you can see we want to play attacking football, results haven’t seen many wins from those, but the manager is working hard to get results to get us promoted and we need to stick together, we all need to pull in the right direction or we will not achieve anything if we don’t.

“Results frustrates everyone, not just the fans, it frustrates the manager and the players. If we can stick together and take us in a positive direction then we will get positive results.

“We need to get ourselves out of this situation, no matter how frustrated we all are, we have to and we know it is difficult at times but that’s how it is.” The verdict There’s no getting away from the fact that this season has been a huge disappointment for Sunderland. Results simply haven’t been good enough and considering their pre-season targets, there’s no doubting why supporters are less-than happy. That said, there’s still plenty of games to go so there’s no reason why the Black Cats can’t get themselves back into the contention.