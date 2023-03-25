Premier League clubs are still scouting Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil ahead of a potential approach in the summer, according to Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith.

The 21-year-old recently signed a new long-term contract to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light until 2026, something that has provided the Wearside outfit with a boost in their potential quest to retain him.

However, reporter Smith has also stated that the Black Cats' transfer strategy is based on selling players for a sizeable profit, which could mean that Tony Mowbray's side actually welcome bids for the young midfielder during the summer transfer window.

Neil was attracting interest from top-flight teams way back in January when he was in negotiations regarding a new deal, with this speculation failing to turn his head as he remained committed to the cause on Wearside.

Mowbray is keen to see him stay put at the club for the considerable future and hopes that the Black Cats can reach the top tier before he attracts further interest, with the 59-year-old convinced that Neil will ply his trade there in the future.

Burnley were thought to be interested in taking him to Turf Moor last summer - but it remains to be seen whether they reignite their interest in him with the Clarets likely to need to cough up a sizeable fee if they want to recruit him.

Vincent Kompany's side may also face a battle if they want to bring him in, with Smith confirming that top-tier outfits are still scouting him and keeping an eye on some of his teammates at the Stadium of Light as well.

The Verdict:

The midfielder has been exceptional this season and has done extremely well to adapt to life in the Championship, so he richly deserved his new contract and the praise that has come his way.

He may not be irreplaceable though with the Black Cats having the option to sign Edouard Michut permanently in the summer - and his sale could free up funds for Mowbray to bring in another midfielder as well.

The club are also in desperate need of strengthening their forward department and this is another reason why the Black Cats may be tempted to sell Neil, although interested sides will need to fork out a considerable amount of money if they want to have any chance of taking him away from Wearside.

Considering he's an academy graduate at the Stadium of Light, it would be difficult to see the 21-year-old push for a move away anytime soon, but that doesn't mean that he won't move on. For now though, he's a Sunderland player and will be keen to thrive for his current side.

In terms of other players who could be attracting top-flight interest, Jack Clarke may be on the radar of other teams amid a strong campaign, Amad Diallo has impressed and Ross Stewart is likely to attract interest when he returns to full fitness.