Sunderland star “close” to sealing Scottish Premiership move

Soon to be released Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady is close to sealing a transfer to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

As per the Daily Record, Hibs are confident that they have won the battle to secure the 36-year-old’s signature, with the former Republic of Ireland international said to be “close” to sealing his move to Easter Road.

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, who McGeady worked under at the Stadium of Light, is now boss of Hibernian, and is said to be “desperate” to link up with McGeady once again.

Johnson has admitted, via the Daily Record: “I have got a strong relationship with Aiden, he is a fantastic player with unbelievable feet.”

“He gets to the corner of the box then often there’s an assist or a shot at goal.

“He is 36 so whether it’s us or anyone else he has nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well.

“He is a maverick, he is a challenging but inspiring character to have in your squad and whoever gets Aiden McGeady for a year or two will have an exceptional player and person.”

McGeady’s Sunderland release brings an end to his five year spell at the Stadium of Light.

During that time, the 36-year-old has made 149 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 36 goals and registering 34 assists.

Just 16 of these came in 2021/22, though, with McGeady struggling with injury throughout the campaign.

In those 16 appearances, McGeady scored three goals and laid on four assists.

The Verdict

It’s a shame to see McGeady’s time at Sunderland come to an end, but perhaps it is time for a new challenge. It certainly comes as no surprise following his comments after the play-off final.

A move back to Scotland will bring with it a familiar environment, given the winger’s time in the Scottish Premiership previously.

It certainly sounds as though Lee Johnson is desperate to have him at Easter Road too – something which McGeady will likely appreciate after being released.

He showed in League One last season that when fit he can affect things as much as anybody, so it will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on next campaign should he secure his move north of the border.