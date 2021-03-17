Sunderland star addresses contract situation as uncertainty builds over future

Luke O’Nien has claimed that his Sunderland future is ‘out of his control’ as speculation mounts over his future.

The versatile star moved to the Stadium Of Light in 2018 but faces an uncertain future with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

There’s little doubt that the 26-year-old is a key player for Lee Johnson’s side but with no extension yet agreed it has left supporters nervously waiting on news regarding his future.

O’Nien was quizzed on his plans ahead of the clash with Accrington Stanley but said that his future will be decided by the club.

Quoted by Chronicle Live, O’Nien said: “It’s something that is out of my control.

“Contracts are dealt with by the club, so our focus just has to be on what we can control.

“My focus is on training as hard as I can, giving my all for the club and the rest of the boys, come the end of the season we have to get that promotion and then it is up to the club what they do.”

The verdict

Sunderland need to do everything that they can to retain Luke O’Nien.

Whether they’re playing in the Championship or in League One, the versatile defender has plenty to offer the club as he gets better and better every year.

Losing him would be a major blow and that’s why the club need to make handing him a new deal a priority.