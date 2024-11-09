Sunderland hope they can keep Chris Rigg beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that things could change in the summer, if the Black Cats are not promoted to the Premier League this season.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Championship club, the midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at senior level at The Stadium of Light last season.

ChrisRigg 2023/24 Championship stats for Sunderland - from SofaScore Appearances 21 Starts 8 Goals 2 Shots per Game 0.6 Shots on Target per Game 0.2 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 79% Dribble Success Rate 64% Duel Success Rate 54%

Still only 17-years-old now, Rigg has been one of the standout performers for Sunderland at the start of this season, in which they have shown the potential to compete for promotion.

That has led to plenty of interest in the teenager from elsewhere, although it seems his current club are in no mood to let him go anytime soon, given their current position.

Sunderland January transfer plan for Chris Rigg emerges

In the wake of his recent form, there have been plenty of top clubs linked with the midfielder already, ahead of the January window.

Previous reports have claimed that Manchester United will step up their interest in Rigg come the January transfer window.

Another Premier League side, Crystal Palace, are said to be planning a £20million bid for the Sunderland man come January.

Meanwhile, this latest update has claimed Liverpool will also look to sign the teenager at the turn of the year.

There is also said to be interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, and Bundesliga high-flyers Borussia Dortmund.

However, it is claimed that despite all that, Sunderland are still hopeful they will be able to keep Rigg until the end of the season at least.

The Black Cats are apparently reluctant to lose one of their key players, at a time when they could be close to ending their exile from the top-flight of English football.

Even so, there is a suggestion that they would then struggle to keep Rigg in the summer, if they do not win promotion come the end of the current campaign.

As things stand, there are just over two-and-a-half years remaining on the teenager's contract with Sunderland, securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That will put the Championship side in a decent position to respond to any offers that come in for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Black Cats must try to keep Chris Rigg in January

It does feel essential that Sunderland do all they can to retain the services of Rigg during the January transfer window.

Right now, they are in a position where there is a chance they could well secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League this season.

Even at such an early stage of his career, Rigg is proving to be vital to that, and so losing him midway through the campaign would be a big blow to their promotion hopes.

Indeed, if they were to keep him beyond the end of January, it would send out a big statement and provide another boost in morale ahead of the final months of the season.

With all that in mind, it does seem important that even now, Sunderland make sure they are putting themselves in a position where they will not have to sell Rigg come the turn of the year.