Sunderland will be at the front of the queue if Manchester United decide to loan rising star Amad Diallo out again next season, according to The Northern Echo.

After a disappointing loan spell at Rangers last season, it was starting to look as if the 20-year-old may not have a future at Old Trafford but his time with the Black Cats has helped him kick-start a stalling career.

Tony Mowbray has managed to get the best out of the young attacker at the Stadium of Light - with Diallo scoring nine times and providing three assists in 32 appearances this term.

The Ivory Coast international is set to return to Man United in the summer but his future beyond the summer is uncertain.

A report from The Northern Echo has indicated Sunderland's stance on the situation and claimed that the Black Cats will be at the front of the queue if the Premier League club look to loan him out again in 2023/24.

That update comes after Mowbray told MUTV that he'd be happy to take Diallo back next season if the opportunity arose.

The Verdict

Sunderland's stance is no surprise and another loan spell in the Championship could actually be ideal for Diallo.

The 20-year-old has been excellent for the Black Cats and looks to have rediscovered his confidence after a difficult period in his young career.

Erik ten Hag may feel it's best to keep the attacker around the squad or try to secure a Premier League loan but there is no guarantee that he'd get enough minutes with either of those options.

Heading back to Sunderland would give him that opportunity and could make a lot of sense.