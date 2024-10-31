Sunderland are desperate to fend off interest in Manchester United target Chris Rigg during the January transfer window.

This stance has been reported by Football Insider, with the Black Cats' desperation to keep hold of one of their most talented young players coming as no surprise.

The 17-year-old previously struggled for game time under Mick Beale and that's why the teenager didn't make as many appearances as he may have wanted last season.

However, he has been able to establish himself as a key starter under current boss Regis Le Bris, who has richly benefitted from making the Englishman a vital part of his plans.

Proving to be a useful asset in the final third, his contributions have helped the Black Cats to secure extra points, and he has played an important role in the Wearside outfit's rise to the top of the Championship table.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 season at Sunderland so far (All competitions) Appearances 13 Goals 3 (Correct figures as of October 31st, 2024)

If he can continue to shine, it may only be a matter of time before he makes the step up to the Premier League, where he could follow in the footsteps of Archie Gray.

To Le Bris' side's credit, they have been able to tie him down to a contract until the summer of 2027 and that should provide them with plenty of power at the negotiating table.

But it remains to be seen whether they can retain him beyond the end of January, with 2025 and the winter window fast approaching.

Sunderland stance on Chris Rigg revealed

There has been no shortage of teams linked with a move for Rigg in recent months, with Man United being the most heavily linked with a move for the 17-year-old.

United's recruitment team has been revamped in recent months with the likes of Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox both arriving at Old Trafford - and it seems as though Rigg is one player they want to recruit for the future.

Unfortunately for them, they aren't alone in this race, with Liverpool, Everton and even League One team Birmingham City believed to be in the mix for the teenager.

With a number of teams interested in the player, the Black Cats may face a tricky task to hold on to the player beyond the end of January.

According to Football Insider, they will do everything in their power to try and ensure that the 17-year-old remains at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland should prioritise keeping hold of Chris Rigg

The Black Cats should be looking to retain Rigg at all costs.

His contract doesn't expire until 2027 and with this in mind, they shouldn't be under too much pressure to sell him.

Bids may come in for him during the January window, but with the club still aiming for promotion, it would be foolish to sell him unless a very, very lucrative offer comes in.

Not only is Rigg a talented youngster, but he's also become a key part of Le Bris' first-team plans.

Selling him in January could derail their promotion push, so keeping hold of him would be ideal for the Black Cats.