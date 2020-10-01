Sunderland stance on Charlton Athletic target emerges

Charlton Athletic target Marcus Maddison is reportedly not a player on Sunderland’s radar despite being linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in the past.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Peterborough United earlier in the summer and Lee Bowyer revealed recently that he’s keen on the playmaker, with the Addicks transfer embargo having recently been lifted.

Maddison has been linked with a move to the Black Cats in the past but, according to the Sunderland Echo, he is not currently a target of the North East club.

The attacking midfielder left the Posh on a bit of a sour note after appearing to fall out with the coaching staff but enjoyed some very fruitful seasons with the League One club.

In total, he scored 62 goals and provided 92 assists in nearly 250 appearances for the Posh, including reaching double figures of both in multiple seasons.

Maddison has proven himself a destructive player in League One but it appears Phil Parkinson and co. aren’t in pursuit at this time.

Do these celebrities support Sunderland, Middlesbrough or Newcastle United?

1 of 14 Which football team does comedian Roy 'Chubby' Brown support? Sunderland Middlesbrough Newcastle United

The Verdict

This is a boost for Charlton, as it appears they aren’t going to face competition from Sunderland if they do move for Maddison.

The 27-year-old’s ability at League One level is undeniable and if Bowyer feels he is the right fit, he could be a fantastic signing as the Addicks look to bounce straight back up to the Championship.

It seems the Black Cats feel they can do without him, though whether that is due to previous issues he’s had or other reasoning remains unclear.