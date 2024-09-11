Sunderland have carried out some exceptional business over the last few seasons, with a number of cheap deals evolving into key first team players.

Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman, the club have been shrewd in the transfer market, and although some have been critical of their spending, nobody can question the quality they have brought in at minimal cost.

While the likes of Trai Hume and Luke O'Nien have flourished since their inexpensive moves, Dennis Cirkin has emerged as a considerable talent since his move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs might regret letting Dennis Cirkin leave for Sunderland

Having never made a senior appearance for the club, Tottenham were willing to depart with Cirkin in the summer of 2021. At 19 years of age, the Black Cats pounced on the opportunity to sign the left-back, who had vast potential.

Although Cirkin moved for a reported undisclosed fee, as per BBC Sport, the figure to bring the defender to Wearside cannot have been much, considering the club were in League One.

Indeed, Lee Johnson, who was Sunderland manager at the time, spoke extremely highly of Cirkin on the club's official website: "To get a player of Dennis' quality at 19 speaks wonders in terms of what we're trying to do. He is a top talent, and he's very highly regarded within the game."

Sure enough, Johnson was right and the left-back continued to develop into an outstanding player. Considering his significant potential, Spurs may be rueing the decision to let Cirkin leave.

Dennis Cirkin has showcased his talent despite injury setbacks at Sunderland

Upon his arrival at the Stadium of Light, Johnson wasted no time in slotting Cirkin straight into his side. In the left-back's maiden season at the club, the defender became a stalwart in the Sunderland team and made 37 appearances in their 2021/22 League One promotion campaign.

Cirkin made the leap from League One to the Championship look seamless and benefited from Tony Mowbray's free-flowing system; the left-back was encouraged to get forward and thus contributed five goals and one assist during the 2022/23 season.

Despite his contributions in the 2022/23 campaign, Cirkin could have contributed even more if it were not for a series of injuries that disrupted his season. The left-back suffered a muscle injury, knee injury and concussion which kept him out for several spells.

Unfortunately, Cirkin's luck with injuries got no better and during the 2023/24 season, the left-back underwent surgery on his left hamstring; the injury kept the defender out for the remainder of the season, meaning he was only able to make eight appearances.

Although he had endured a stop-start stint on Wearside, there was never any doubting Cirkin's talent. When fit, he was first choice and had demonstrated his all round ability at left-back.

Dennis Cirkin has been a standout performer in the 2024/25 Championship season

This season, Cirkin has performed at the very top of his game and credit must go to Regis Le Bris for getting the best out of the left-back.

In Sunderland's first game of the season against Cardiff City, the 22-year-old put in a mesmerising performance, which included an assist. Although Luke O'Nien was awarded man of the match, Cirkin was certainly in the running.

Cirkin continued his attacking prowess and got on the scoresheet in the Wearsiders' 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. After four games, the left-back has been one of the standout players in the league and is developing at an alarming rate.

If he can remain fit, then the sky is the limit for Cirkin, and with such a high ceiling, Spurs will be watching on with clenched fists.

Dennis Cirkin's 2024/25 Championship statistics to date - per SofaScore Appearances 4 Goals 1 Assists 1 Team of the week 1 Clean sheets 3 Total duels won 6.8 (60%) Average rating 7.55

Cirkin is creating an incredible story line at Sunderland. Having joined the club in League One, he has risen with the club to the top of the Championship.

Despite a series of injuries, the left-back has continued his meteoric rise and is contributing at both ends of the pitch in red and white.

Considering he would have presumably cost Sunderland peanuts, Spurs might live to regret letting the left-back leave at such a young age.