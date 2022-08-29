Sunderland sporting director issues message to supporters amid new manager search

Kristjaan Speakman has promised Sunderland fans that an update will be given on the club’s managerial pursuit shortly.

The Black Cats have had to make a sudden change in first team boss following the surprise departure of Alex Neil.

The 41-year old had only been put in charge last February but has opted to leave the club in favour of the position at Stoke City.

The Potters sought the former Norwich boss following the dismissal of Michael O’Neill after the team had a poor start to the new Championship season.

Neil had earned promotion with Sunderland during his brief time at the Stadium of Light, but the manner of his exit may ultimately cloud the reputation he leaves behind him.

With just a few days left in the transfer window, the club will be hoping to appoint a successor swifty in order to continue their work in improving the first team squad.

“The process to appoint a new head coach is underway and we will provide a further update to our supporters shortly,” said Speakman, via Chronicle Live.

Tony Mowbray has been linked with the role, but it is believed that nothing has yet been agreed with the former Blackburn Rovers manager.

Whoever takes over the role will find a team that sits in 12th place in the league table, with the side having earned eight points from their opening six fixtures of the season.

The Verdict

The timing of all of this has been disastrous for Sunderland as Neil has spent the entire summer shaping the squad in his image.

A successor will now have to work with what Neil has left behind regardless of how their style of play may differ.

Fortunately, the team has shown that it is capable of competing in the Championship so any appointment should be able to meet the minimum objective of maintaining the club’s position in the second tier.

But it has knocked back all the optimism surrounding the club that Neil felt the position at Stoke was a better career choice than remaining at the Stadium of Light.