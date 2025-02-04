Sunderland fans will have to wait to see new striker Jayden Danns in action after a back injury was identified during his medical.

The 2006-born forward arrived at the Stadium of Light on loan from current Premier League leaders Liverpool, where he made four appearances in the first half of the season.

Three of them came during a busy January, which included a start in the Champions League in the Reds' final group game vs PSV Eindhoven.

However, Sunderland's Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman, has revealed that Danns will spend some time at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre for the first stages of his recovery.

Danns' back injury is "unfortunate" for new club

Whilst Sunderland expressed their delight at bringing the highly-rated 19-year-old to the club until the end of the season, Danns will miss a period of time out through injury.

Speaking to the club, Sunderland's Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman, said: "Jayden is an extremely talented player, who fits the profile we were searching for.

"It's unfortunate that the medical process highlighted an issue that ultimately requires Jayden to take a period of rest.

"Despite this, he remained highly motivated to come to Sunderland. [...] We remain excited by the prospect of working with him and look forward to supporting him throughout the upcoming period."

The injury came at an unfortunate time for the striker, who was eager to make an impression immediately at his new club.

Danns commented: "I'm disappointed that I will be unable to [prove himself] straight away, but I'm proud to have joined the club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part."

Danns will be worth the wait for Sunderland

With Wilson Isidor in fine form after making his loan deal permanent from Zenit St Petersburg in the January transfer window, as well as Eliezer Mayenda chipping in with goals and assists, there's already a crop of talent at the top end of the pitch at the Stadium of Light. Therefore, there's no real reason to be impatient regarding the Sunderland debut of Jayden Danns.

However, there's no denying that there is excitement among Sunderland fans about this loan deal, and for many, Danns will be worth the wait.

Jayden Danns' stats in Youth competitions - per Transfermarkt Competition Appearences Goals Assists U18 Premier League 27 18 4 Premier League 2 9 3 2 FA Youth Cup 6 6 0

When given the opportunity, Danns has proven he is more than capable of navigating the pressures of wearing the Liverpool shirt. He was a substitute in the 2024 Carabao Cup final, as 'Klopps kids' prevailed over Chelsea. He then started against Southampton in the FA Cup three days later and scored a brace.

This season, he contributed more goals in the FA Cup in the win over Accrington Stanley, as well as sole appearances in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Danns turned 19 in January, and his resume so far as a young striker at one of the biggest clubs in the world indicates that, when he does get stuck into things at Sunderland, he'll be another exciting player to watch during the promotion run-in in the Championship.