Highlights Jewison Bennette has been sent out on loan to Aris Saloniki to increase his playing opportunities and support his development.

The loan deal does not include an option to make the move permanent, indicating Sunderland's commitment to Bennette's future at the club.

The move demonstrates Sunderland's proactive approach to the development of young players and their confidence in Bennette's potential.

The January transfer window certainly proved to be an interesting one at Sunderland.

The club were quite busy throughout the month, seeking targets that could improve Mick Beale's side, and indeed the club's play-off chances.

In the end, there were three new arrivals at the Stadium of Light. These were Romaine Mundle, Leo Fuhr Hjelde, and Callum Styles.

The former two of these joined the club on a permanent basis, with the latter joining on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent in the summer included.

In terms of outgoings, Alex Pritchard was the only permanent departure, with a number of others heading out on loan, including Elliot Embleton, Eliezer Mayenda, Jay Matete, Nectarios Triantis, and Jack Diamond.

Jewison Bennette leaves Sunderland on loan

Another exit on loan was young star Jewison Bennette, who swapped the Stadium of Light for Greek football for the remainder of the season, linking up with Aris Saloniki of the Greek Super League.

A loan exit made sense for the Costa Rican starlet given his lack of football at Sunderland this season.

Jewison Bennette's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Herediano 35 3 5 Sunderland 20 2 2 Aris Saloniki 1 0 0 Stats correct as of 11/02/2024

At the same time, though, given the flashes of talent he has displayed, it was important that he did not exit permanently, or with that in mind.

That is why Kristjaan Speakman's comments on the deal late last month are such good news for Bennette himself and the club moving forward.

Last month, Sunderland's sporting director confirmed that the deal to send Bennette to Greece was very much a temporary one, and did not include a permanent option to buy.

Explaining the thoughts behind the deal, Speakman told the Sunderland Echo: "We want to increase Jewison’s playing opportunities over the second part of the season and provide him the best chance for international selection - through both of these, we create the best conditions for him to return in the summer for our pre-season programme,"

"There is no option or obligation in the agreement to convert it into a permanent move and it’s very much about the player’s development.

"We look forward to supporting Jewison’s progress from afar throughout the next few months.”

This is excellent news for Sunderland moving forwards.

First of all, it is a clear indication that the club have not yet given up on the obvious raw talent that Jewison Bennette has.

The 19-year-old is raw but exciting, and regular game time should allow him to begin to refine his game somewhat.

Secondly, though, it also shows that the club are willing to be pro-active when it comes to the development of young players, finding them loan deals to get regular game time elsewhere, rather than just allowing their careers to stagnate.

It would have been very easy for Bennette to remain at Sunderland, continuing to play development football and train behind the scenes, but ultimately, that would not ready him for the first-team next season.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the loan to Greece will either, but, it certainly gives him a greater chance of having an impact come the summer and pre-season.

All in all, the Jewison Bennette deal seems to be one that suits all parties, with the deal as a whole demonstrating that Sunderland have a handle on what they are doing when it comes to the development of their raw, but hugely exciting young talent.