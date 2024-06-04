Highlights Sunderland disappointed with 16th place finish, needing urgent managerial appointment

It was a disappointing end to the season for Sunderland in the Championship and it has been a frustrating start to the summer for the Black Cats.

Sunderland made the controversial decision to replace Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale in December, despite sitting just outside the play-off places at the time, and it is fair to say the move did not work out.

Beale was an unpopular appointment among Black Cats supporters and he was sacked in February after just four wins from his 12 games in charge, with Mike Dodds taking over as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Dodds enjoyed a strong spell as caretaker after Mowbray's exit but he found it much tougher this time around and Sunderland finished 16th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone.

A host of names have been linked with the Black Cats job since Beale's departure, including Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Steve Cooper, Will Still, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Scott Parker, Danny Rohl, Jermain Defoe, Rene Maric, Liam Rosenior, Paul Heckingbottom and Bo Svensson, but they seem no closer to making an appointment.

Rohl can now be ruled out of contention after he signed a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday, while Svensson has been appointed as head coach of Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Sunderland suffered another blow last week as former Reims boss Still, who was believed to have been a long-term target of the club, rejected the job due to concerns over the level of backing he would receive and the makeup of his backroom staff, and he is now set to remain in France with Lens.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is the latest manager under consideration by the Black Cats, and as the club's managerial search passes the 100-day mark, it is essential that they make an appointment soon.

Stephen Robinson link highlights increasing Sunderland desperation

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman came under pressure in December for the decision to sack Mowbray, and the events since then have only increased the scrutiny on the pair.

When Beale was dismissed in February and Dodds was appointed as caretaker until the end of the season, many assumed that the board would use that time to line up a new manager, but a month after the end of the campaign, an appointment still does not seem imminent.

With their top targets either going elsewhere or rejecting the job, the Black Cats are moving further down their list of targets, and the links with Robinson suggest the club are becoming increasingly desperate in their managerial search.

Robinson has done a good job at St Mirren and he led the Buddies to a fifth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership this season but he has previously had poor spells in charge of Oldham Athletic and Morecambe in League One, raising serious concerns over his suitability for the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

Stephen Robinson's managerial record (according to Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Oldham Athletic 33 8 10 15 24.2% Motherwell 169 72 27 70 42.6% Morecambe 41 10 9 22 24.4% St Mirren 103 36 20 47 35% Total 346 126 66 154 36.4%

The 49-year-old did have one of the smallest budgets in the third tier at both Oldham and Morecambe but his overall career win record of 36.4%, down around 24% in English football, is less than impressive and he would be a gamble that Sunderland surely cannot afford to take at this point.

Sunderland must end managerial uncertainty as soon as possible

Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman are understandably keen to take their time to find the right candidate but Sunderland's managerial search has now gone on for way too long and they must make a decision.

Many of their Championship rivals will now be well underway in planning for the new season and while the board will have been working on potential signings in the background, the Black Cats are at risk of falling behind.

Sunderland could be vulnerable to losing some of their key players this summer, including winger Jack Clarke, who has been linked with Southampton and Brentford, and midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The Guardian's Ed Aarons claims that the Black Cats are "determined" to keep Bellingham this summer and are demanding a fee in excess of £20 million for him but it will be difficult for the club to convince any of their stars to stay without a manager in place.

The likes of Clarke and Bellingham will know that whoever takes charge at the Stadium of Light was not Sunderland's first choice target, so even the arrival of a new manager may not be enough to keep hold of them, and that could also be a problem in selling the club to any prospective signings.

With so much uncertainty at the club, Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman must bring in a manager soon, and after such a lengthy search, they cannot afford to get this appointment wrong.