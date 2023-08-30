Highlights Southampton are confident of signing Ross Stewart in a late push before the transfer window closes, offering more than £6 million for the striker.

Stewart, who has been recovering from an Achilles injury, may have played his last game for Sunderland and is being sought as a replacement for Che Adams.

The signing would be a good move for Southampton, as Stewart's goal record and potential could contribute to a promotion push, but it would be a blow to Sunderland.

Southampton are increasingly confident of securing the signing of Ross Stewart in the late stages of the transfer window.

According to The Northern Echo, Sunderland are expecting a late push from the Saints for the 27-year-old ahead of Friday night’s deadline.

It has been reported by Alex Crook that a deal worth more than £6 million has been submitted by the Saints for Stewart.

The two sides meet each other in the league on Saturday, but the Scot is unlikely to feature regardless due to an injury.

Stewart has been out of action since January following an Achilles injury that he is now close to recovering from.

However, it is understood that he may have played his final game for the Black Cats already, meaning he may make his return to action away from the Stadium of Light.

What is the latest surrounding Ross Stewart’s future?

Southampton are currently leading the race to sign Stewart from Sunderland.

The forward has just one year remaining on his current contract, which has led to intense speculation surrounding his future throughout the summer window.

It was reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Black Cats would be open to cashing-in on the striker, with no fresh contract agreement close.

The Saints have identified Stewart as a replacement for Che Adams, who could depart St. Mary’s before Friday’s deadline.

It remains to be seen whether £6 million will prove enough to convince Sunderland of a sale.

Sunderland could be left with no choice but to cash in on their star forward as they will not want to risk losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Stewart’s fitness has been an issue over the last 12 months as he has featured just 13 times for Sunderland in the league during that period.

However, he has contributed 10 goals and three assists from those 13 appearances.

What has the summer been like for Southampton?

Sales of Roméo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento have seen the club rake in a lot of money in player sales this transfer window.

Relegation to the second tier forced the Saints into losing some of their key first team squad players.

Adams could join the list of departures, with Crystal Palace linked with a move for the Scotland international.

Stewart has returned to the grass in his recovery process, so could be back to full fitness within the next couple of weeks.

Sunderland are currently 18th in the Championship table, with just four points from a possible 12 to their name.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin’s side are fourth with 10 points.

Would Ross Stewart be a good signing for Southampton?

As long as Stewart can get back to his very best once fully fit, then this could be an excellent signing for Southampton.

Adams being sold and replacing him with his fellow Scot would be great business for the south coast club.

His goal record speaks for itself, and that rate of finishing could power a promotion push this year.

However, it would come as a huge blow to Sunderland, who are already struggling to add a new forward into their squad this summer as it is.