Highlights Sunderland may miss out on Will Still, prolonging their 100-day search for a new manager after Michael Beale's sacking.

The Black Cats look to improve on their 16th place finish in the 2023/24 season under new managerial leadership.

Policy constraints on backroom staff and young player recruitment may be deterring top managerial prospects from signing with Sunderland, in the eyes of Carlton Palmer.

Sunderland look set to miss out on yet another managerial target as Will Still seems to be taking the vacant manager job at French side RC Lens.

That will mean that the Black Cats' search for a replacement for Michael Beale, who they sacked in February, stretches on beyond 100 days.

The Black Cats will be hoping that their eventual managerial appointment will be able to better the 16th place finish they ended with in the 2023/24 season.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Will Still developments

With the news that Still will most likely not be heading for the North East and to the Stadium of Light, Carlton Palmer has given his reaction to FLW surrounding the disappointing news for Sunderland fans and what growing concerns there are now.

"I'm concerned for Sunderland. They are watching all their shortlisted managerial targets re-sign for their current clubs, or head to new projects elsewhere," Palmer told FLW.

"It's reported now that Still is set to sign a contract with Lens, so it is a big blow for Sunderland.

"I believe it is the policy they have adopted that is putting off managers from signing a deal with the club. They will want to bring their own backroom staff with them, but being allowed to bring only one, that's no good.

"Additionally, the policy of only working with young players, and only bringing in youngsters, who are typically untested, especially at Championship level, and then looking to sell them for a big profit is not helpful either. Managers know they will be judged on results, and will want to do it their way, but they will likely find challenging for the play-offs and the like, quite hard with the current policies.

"Maybe it's time for the Sunderland hierarchy to sit down and say to themselves, we need to do a U-turn on how we are thinking, because the problem they have got now is that there are available managers out of work, but would rather go for those under contract elsewhere who they will need to pay compensation for, something that is proven that they don't do.

"They could have snapped up several managers, of a very good standard, who are out of work, but they have decided against it. This all must be of huge concern to the Sunderland supporters, knowing that the transfer market is about to be open, and that they will need to be doing some business, but without a manager in place, there is no guarantee that things will go well.

"It's even more of a concern if the hierarchy is going to be doing the scouting, as it would leave any potential new manager with players that they had perhaps never wanted to sign."

Sunderland manager search latest

As Palmer states, it must be of great concern and frustration to Sunderland fans that their search for a manager looks to be going on for longer with Still heading to Lens.

It must be of even more frustration, too, that just when Black Cats fans thought there had been an appointment yesterday afternoon, it was swiftly denied.

Calcio Mercato had reported yesterday that the Black Cat's had appointed Raphael Wicky to the managerial hotseat. However, less than an hour later, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that there had been no contact with Wicky at all, and that the stories surrounding his appointment were, in fact, untrue.

This news, combined with the reports that Still seems to be staying in France with RC Lens, means it is back to the drawing board once again for the Sunderland hierarchy.

With the summer window fast approaching, too, there is extra pressure to source Beale's eventual successor.