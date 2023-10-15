Highlights Sunderland's 2022/23 Championship campaign was filled with positives, including increased transparency and connection with fans and an expansive style of possession-based football.

Amad Diallo, on loan from Manchester United, was a standout player for Sunderland, scoring 14 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Despite Diallo's injury and United's search for another loan destination, Sunderland should make a strong effort to bring him back, as he could provide the individual magic to elevate the team and potentially push them towards promotion to the Premier League.

The 2022/23 Championship campaign encompassed a wide range of positives for Sunderland.

Increased transparency and connect between the fanbase and the hierarchy - a sore situation in years gone by - was generated and the Mackems deployed an expansive brand of possession-based football that directed their route to the play-offs against all odds, with star turns such as Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts finally igniting the respective sparks that had formerly made them so hotly-tipped.

Amad Diallo wasn't bad, either.

That's putting it lightly, really, as the Manchester United loanee proved one of the finest talents the Championship had on offer and routinely prevailed as a match-winner for his side, finishing the campaign with 14 goals from 42 appearances across all competitions.

And while Sunderland have renewed the spring in their step as of late to launch a fresh assault on the top-six, it's still pretty hard to deny that they could do with him.

What has Man Utd's Amad Diallo been up to since his spell at Sunderland?

Whereas Tony Mowbray's men have kicked on and flourished yet again, the same can't quite be said for Diallo.

It had seemed as though a role was vacant for Diallo to occupy this term following his performances in the Championship, and he'd received plenty of involvement under Erik ten Hag in pre-season.

That was until he succumbed to a devastating knee injury during United's Stateside triumph over Arsenal, one which required knee surgery and has kept him stationed in sidelines ever since.

It's a sorry turn of circumstance as Diallo could well be a regular starter for the Red Devils by now given their dearth of wide options.

Indeed, attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has often been forced to play on the right-hand side that Diallo favours - a sign of the short supply - with £85m forward Antony struggling to find form and Jadon Sancho being banished into exile altogether amid off-the-field issues.

You'd imagine that he'd have at least been licensed with a fair handful of opportunities to stake his claim at this stage, but nonetheless, Sunderland should be looking to captalise upon the halting of his progression when the winter window rolls around.

Why should Sunderland try and sign Amad Diallo from Man Utd again?

A recent report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Sunderland are hoping to bring Diallo back to the club as United seek another loan, however, they're still running the rule over just where to send him.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

With that in mind, it surely feels like a no-brainer for Sunderland to really fight tooth and nail in order to lure the winger to Wearside for the second time.

Although patience may be required initially in light of his injury comeback, Diallo is about as good as you'll get at Championship level and could just provide the individual magic required to take Sunderland back to the big time.

Make no mistake about it, he'd be a game-changing signing, one who'd enhance Sunderland's attacking dynamic and boost them up to the next level.

They'll need exactly that in the second-half of the season, particularly given the present uncertainty in relation to the futures of Clarke and Roberts at the Stadium of Light.

He'll face no shortage of potential suitors, but Sunderland must be looking to force themselves to the very front of that queue if they're serious about returning to the Premier League this term.