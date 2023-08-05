Highlights Ipswich Town striker George Hirst believes the club has great potential and shouldn't fear anyone in the Championship, using Sunderland as an example of what promoted teams can achieve.

Hirst's return to Ipswich has been beneficial for both parties, with the 24-year-old scoring six goals last season and looking to establish himself as a key player this season.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna will be focusing on the team's performance on the pitch, with the upcoming fixture against Sunderland providing an important test for his side's capabilities in the Championship.

Ipswich Town striker George Hirst insists the club must aim high this season, as he explained that they can use Sunderland for inspiration.

Ipswich prepare for Championship return

After a miserable period, the Tractor Boys have enjoyed a fantastic time under Kieran McKenna and the new ownership.

Having won promotion from a very competitive League One last season, Ipswich are expected to go well again this season, even if McKenna will want more business done before the transfer deadline.

And, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Hirst was adamant that Ipswich should not fear anyone in the second tier, as he cited Sunderland as an example of what promoted teams can do after they finished in the top six following their Championship return.

“You can see the potential right throughout the club. You’ve got a good culture, you’ve got good people right throughout the club. For me, the sky’s the limit for the club as well. It was a pretty easy decision (to come back).

“I don’t want to put limitations on the club. There’s nowhere we can’t get to if we follow the process. We all know where we want to get this club back to, but it’s about checking off the little checkpoints along the way, and hopefully we’ll end up back where we want to be.”

“Sunderland showed what’s possible. It’s not something that’s out of reach or is silly to think about. If we come up here and set our mark on the division – we showed last season that we can compete with your Burnley’s and your good teams.

“For us, it’s about making sure we do every bit of our process right and ultimately that will lead us where it leads us. But the boys are in good spirits and in a good place to go and have a pretty good season.”

Will George Hirst play a big role for Ipswich this season?

The 24-year-old has had a mixed career so far, with several clubs, as he had struggled to deliver on his undoubted potential. But, the move to Portman Road seems to be exactly what he needed at this stage in his development.

Hirst scored six goals for Ipswich after joining in January last season to help the team over the line, with his importance increasing as the campaign went on, which prompted the Suffolk outfit to bring him in permanently.

So, he will hope to build on that, and Hirst has enjoyed a very productive pre-season as he looks to establish himself as the main man at Ipswich.

What next for Ipswich Town?

As mentioned, McKenna will want to do business before the deadline, and it will be interesting to see who does come through the door over the coming week.

But, the focus will be on the football now, and the fixture at Sunderland is a great test that McKenna will learn a lot from, as he looks to see how his team compare to a very good side in the Championship.

The game kicks-off at 5pm on Sunday at the Stadium of Light.