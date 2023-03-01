Sunderland should turn to Plymouth Argyle if star leaves for Leicester City: Opinion

Sunderland will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat to Coventry City by securing a positive result in their meeting with Stoke City this weekend.

Currently five points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship, the Black Cats know that they simply have to embark on a winning run in the coming weeks in order to remain in contention for a top-six finish.

Ahead of the club’s clash with the Potters, one of Sunderland’s key players has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

A report from The Sun last month suggested Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City were both keeping tabs on Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson who is believed to be valued at £10m.

As per an update from The Northern Echo earlier today, it is understood that Leicester will step up their pursuit of Patterson this summer by submitting a formal offer for him.

If this speculation turns out to be correct, Sunderland may find it difficult to retain the services of Patterson.

The shot-stopper, who has made 36 appearances for his side in all competitions this season, could be tempted to make a move to the King Power Stadium providing that Leicester retain their top-flight status later this year.

Losing Patterson would unquestionably be a blow for Sunderland as the keeper has established himself as a key player for the club over the past two seasons.

If the 22-year-old does seal a switch to the Foxes, the Black Cats simply have to consider signing Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper as his replacement.

Before suffering a season-ending injury in Argyle’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday last month, Cooper produced a host of assured performances for the club in League One.

In the 29 league games that he featured in, Cooper made 3.6 saves per game and did not commit a single error which directly led to a goal.

The 23-year-old also prevented Plymouth’s opponents from scoring on 11 occasions as he recorded an impressive average Sofascore match rating of 7.25 in League One.

Only Wycombe Wanderers keeper Max Stryjek (7.28) has averaged a better rating than Cooper in this division.

Having amassed 123 third-tier appearances during his career, Cooper is surely now ready to make the step up in level to the Championship.

While Plymouth will undoubtedly be seeking a significant fee from any potential suitors this summer, Sunderland will certainly have money to spend if Leicester match Patterson’s aforementioned valuation and thus could reach an agreement with Steven Schumacher’s side.

Although it is important to note that Cooper could be out of action until November due to the severity of his knee injury, he will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running for the Black Cats if they seal a deal for him.

Signing Cooper could prove to be a good long-term investment by Sunderland as he certainly has the potential to play at the highest level in the future.

The Argyle academy graduate may go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Tony Mowbray next season as the Black Cats boss has managed to nurture the talent of young players such as Patterson, Aji Alese, Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo during the current term.