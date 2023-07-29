Sunderland have been extremely busy in the transfer market so far this summer, and it doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

The club’s policy of looking to sign young, up-and-coming talents has once again been shown this summer, as four players who fit that bracket have arrived.

Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Jenson Seelt, and Luis Semedo are the latest arrivals to the Stadium of Light and will be expected to be in Tony Mowbray’s first-team squad.

The Black Cats have made some good additions, but one area of the team that still needs improvement is the wide area.

The club were able to have Amad Diallo’s services for the season, but with him now back at Manchester United and looking unlikely to return, Sunderland need to find a suitable replacement.

The Black Cats should return to Man United once again this summer and strike an agreement for Noam Emeran. It emerged earlier this month, that Sunderland and Coventry City are interested in signing the winger on loan next season.

Who is Noam Emeran?

The 20-year-old has been at Old Trafford since February 2019, when he joined from French side Amiens SC in a deal worth £1.5 million.

Emeran has been playing in United’s development sides since, where he has started to gain the attention of Man United’s manager Erik ten Hag.

The Frenchman played 18 times for the club’s under-18s, during which time he scored five goals and registered six assists.

He has so far played over 30 times for the under-23s, where he has collected seven goals and provided two assists.

Emeran has yet to make his Man United competitive debut in the first team, but at the start of the 2023/24 pre-season, the winger was part of ten Hag’s pre-season squad.

He starred in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Leeds United in their first pre-season game, as he grabbed the first goal in the second half. Emeran was a constant threat and really imposed himself on the game.

He has since continued training with the first team but missed the friendly game against Lyon and hasn’t travelled with the first team to the USA.

So, with him unlikely to feature in the first team this season, a loan move away from Old Trafford seems to be the right next step in his development, and Sunderland should be keen on agreeing to such a deal.

Why Should Sunderland sign Noam Emeran?

Sunderland needs to make sure they enter the transfer market for a new winger this summer, as they will sorely miss the absence of Diallo.

When Sunderland signed Diallo last summer, he wasn’t the player that he is now. He was someone who was coming off a frustrating loan spell and had his future at Old Trafford up in the air, but after his spell at the Stadium of Light, he is now 100 times better for that experience.

So, while you could say Emeran isn’t at the same level as Diallo, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t come into that side and have an impact like the Ivorian international did.

As mentioned, the Black Cats are willing to sign young, unproven players and give them the platform they need to develop.

Therefore, that is why Emeran should follow in the footsteps of Diallo and join Sunderland if a deal is viable.

Emeran has shown in United’s development sides and in the first team during friendly games that he is a winger who possesses the ability to run and take players on but also has an eye for goal.

Last season he averaged 0.39 goals per 90 minutes he played, while averaging 0.10 assists per 90 minutes as well, with a combination of 0.48, as per Fbref.com.

Emeran is definitely not the finished article and will probably need time to settle in Sunderland and the Championship, but the same could have been said for Diallo when he arrived.

People may think there are better options out there, but Emeran fits the criteria that Sunderland look for, and considering how well the last agreement went with Man United, the club should look to do something similar again this summer.