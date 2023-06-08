Sunderland enjoyed a sensational return to life in the second-tier, where they nearly succeeded in securing consecutive promotions by launching into the top six.

Tony Mowbray's men were unable to get over the line against eventual play-off winners Luton Town in the semi-finals despite coming out on top in the first leg, however, their efforts amid the overwhelming odds have ignited a feel-good factor at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, there is the feeling that the brickwork has been laid to perhaps even go one better next season, and while Sunderland supporters will need to remember that they are preparing for what promises to be one of the highest-quality Championship seasons in some time, they possess a strong chance of remaining competitive nonetheless.

That said, such a prospect will no doubt be dictated by how they manage to replace Amad Diallo, who has headed back to Manchester United following the conclusion of his loan spell in the North East.

How did Amad Diallo fare at Sunderland?

Diallo arrived with serious baggage, having set the Red Devils back a reported £37m when he arrived from Italian outfit Atalanta in 2021.

And, it became swiftly apparent why United decided to administer such a significant transfer fee for Diallo's services when he found his feet at Sunderland, displaying craftsmanship and technical distinction that seemed light years ahead of his divisional compatriots.

The winger would finish the season with 13 league goals and a further three assists, but there is more context to those base numbers that truly enforces why he will prove so difficult to replace for Mowbray.

On a per 90 minutes basis, Diallo tallied above 99% of Championship players in his position for goal-creating actions (0.70), above 96% for passes into the final third (3.90) and above 85% for progressive carries (3.72) as per FBRef, showing his all-round arsenal at such a young age.

Still only 20-years-old, the Ivorian appears destined for a glittering career at Old Trafford, and there is a possibility that his time could beckon as soon as next term with marquee wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony both struggling to find the consistent form to replicate their respective price tags.

There is also a possibility that Erik ten Hag may well sanction another temporary spell away from Manchester, this time perhaps to the Premier League or a top flight overseas after Diallo displayed that he is, quite simply, far too good for second-tier football.

Had Sunderland's surge for promotion succeeded, they would surely have found themselves well-positioned to land his signature for the second season running, but they will instead have to look elsewhere.

However, Diallo's replacement may well be lingering on the periphery of one of English football's staple sides too, and their best option could be Aston Villa prospect Jaden Philogene.

Why should Sunderland hunt Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene?

Under the refreshing and reinvigorating ownership of French businessman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland have unveiled a progressive, forward-thinking recruitment philosophy in the transfer market, choosing to swoop for young upcoming players with their best years firmly ahead of them.

Indeed, their incomings across the 2022/23 term were underlined by an average age of 20, while an average squad age of 23.4, the youngest in the Championship, only further points to the healthy strategy that assures to build the foundations of a sustainable and fruitful future.

Given the success generated through this modus operandi already, there is no reason why they will not be striving to maintain it- and Philogene fits the bill.

According to BirminghamLive, Unai Emery is looking to move the 21-year-old Philogene on permanently following the club's elevation to the Europa Conference League through a seventh-placed finish last term.

Continental football will come as a potential trump card to issue ahead of an ambitious summer where they are believed to be targeting reinforcements in the wide areas, and this is believed to conclude Philogene's time at Villa.

That said, he heads into the shop window with firm credentials after an impressive loan stint with Cardiff City, where he earned their Young Player of the Year award amid a series of dazzling displays at the back-end of the season that ultimately helped the Bluebirds to secure Championship survival at Reading's expense.

The wide man contributed to four goals in the league while adding a solitary assist to his tally, although that outlay serves to paint only a small, small part of the bigger picture.

According to FotMob, Philogene ranked seventh across the league for completed dribbles per 90 with 2.5 - a metric that placed him firmly atop at Cardiff - while FBRef adds that, again pitted against positional compatriots in the Championship within the same time frame, he measured above 90% for attempted take-ons (5.14) and above 83% for carries into the penalty area (1.37), proving that he is not only an entertaining and skillful player, but also one who will take and execute risks in key attacking zones.

It was that maverick nature that endeared the loanee to Cardiff fans to such a huge degree.

Time after time, he single-handedly orchestrated attacks in the Welsh capital with his unquestionable skill on the ball and unflappable confidence in possession, exhibiting a captivating cocktail of individualism, flamboyance and self-expression that seems all too lost in the regimented framework of the modern game.

Those factors are unable to be illustrated merely by the numbers, but almost any Cardiff supporter will insist that he is a player who carries every chance of reaching serious milestones in football if he continues to iron out the deficiencies in his game.

And this is also because he possesses a remarkably unique profile, and, after being handed increased defensive responsibilities by former boss Sabri Lamouchi, his presence prevailed formidably at both ends of the pitch.

FBRef informs of this, finding that in the same criteria as previously mentioned, he scored above 94% for both tackles and interceptions (3.29) and dribblers tackled (1.21), often being positioned deep at Cardiff and snapping at the heels of opposing attackers before regaining possession and driving his side up the pitch in style.

Such outstanding defensive qualities may well appeal to Mowbray who wants his players to operate diligently without the ball, and productively with it.

Up at Sunderland, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and, of course, Diallo, were the club's most efficient forward players behind the striker, and they were all interchangeable.

All three proved adept at playing on either flank or in attacking midfield, and Philogene matches this reliance upon positional flexibility, given that he featured on both the left and the right wing as well as often drifting into the number 10 role as Cardiff looked to get him involved and activated as frequently as possible.

Regarding his future, it appears unlikely - well, for now at least anyway - that he will be plying his trade in the top flight just yet, and it would come as an invaluable benefit to remain progressing in the Championship for another year.

But that opportunity should come at a club who befit his talents and are genuinely competitive towards the higher end of the table all the while playing a slick, intricate, attacking-emphasized brand of football, which Sunderland most certainly do.

From all possible standpoints, it is a move that makes a great deal of sense for both parties, and although Philogene currently lacks the final ball and decisive output of Diallo, a positive career move could change that.

Diallo himself was also subjected to a sizable upwards trajectory at Sunderland having not set the world alight at Rangers.

While that is far from the case for Philogene's stint with Cardiff, it does go to show how beneficial the Black Cats can be when it comes to the enhancement of a young footballer's skillset and performances. Clarke and Roberts validate that, too.

Following the former England youth international's transfer status development, it would be no surprise to see a long line of admirers queue up to seize and build upon the raw and exciting wealth of natural ability there, but Sunderland, through all their perks, could well tempt Philogene to join their ranks this summer.