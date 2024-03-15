Highlights Diallo shined for Sunderland in 2022/23, but is struggling at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

A move back to Sunderland makes sense - he is needed for his creativity and goalscoring abilities.

Ten Hag is hindering Diallo's development, and the switch back to Sunderland could reignite his career.

Big things were expected of Manchester United's Amad Diallo this season after he starred for Sunderland in 2022/23.

However, things haven't materialised for the Ivorian winger after he suffered a serious knee injury against Arsenal in pre-season that kept him out until December.

Last month, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that a loan to the Championship in January was never considered because Erik ten Hag entrusts the player, and he's in his plans.

But as he has done consistently throughout his tenure as United boss so far, he's gone back on his word.

It appears that the 21-year-old has been left out in the cold by his current manager, and that is why Sunderland should look to move for him again in the summer, especially considering that Jack Clarke could be set to leave.

A move to Sunderland makes sense for Diallo

Diallo scored 14 goals and claimed four assists in 2022/23 as the Black Cats finished in the play-off places.

Despite narrowly missing out on a place in the play-off final at the expense of Luton Town by losing 3-2 on aggregate, Sunderland won the first leg at the Stadium of Light before losing the second 2-0.

In the first leg, Diallo curled in a spectacular goal from 25 yards out to make it 1-1 and set his side on the way to victory.

He didn't just play well in the Championship last term, he stood out. So much so that he was voted Professional Footballers' Association Fans' Player of the Year.

Amad Diallo Sunderland Stats in Championship 2022/23 (via Transfermarkt) Minutes played Goals Assists Minutes per goal involvement Pass success (%) Average dribbles per game 2768 13 3 173 86 1.9

Contributing to goals, with the fans chanting his name every week must have made Diallo feel happy, and crucially – wanted. This is something he's not feeling at United right now, and it's clear that his game time will be limited at Old Trafford between now and the end of the season.

At Sunderland, they are currently 12th in the table and 11 points behind Norwich City, who currently occupy the last play-off place.

Last season, Diallo's goals and assists earned the Black Cats eight points. Sunderland are missing his creativity and eye for goal, not to mention the problems he caused with his all-round play.

The need to replace Clarke's contribution of 15 goals so far this season will become apparent should he leave, and that's where Diallo comes in, as he's capable of replacing Clarke.

As the main man in Sunderland's team, he really can be given the licence to thrill and be the star in taking them to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is bad for Diallo's development

Ten Hag supposedly improved attacking players at Ajax. At United, he's doing anything but improve them – he's stifling them.

Between them, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho have played 78 Premier League games so far this season. They have 12 goals and six assists combined.

Despite his current options consistently underperforming, Diallo hasn't been given an opportunity. Antony, in particular, with no goals or assists in 22 appearances, continues to be picked over Diallo.

Ten Hag's favouritism is leaving Diallo as an outcast, despite insisting that he remains in his plans.

Brief cameos against Nottingham Forest twice and Fulham in desperate circumstances prove that Ten Hag is rotting his confidence – something which was so high last season at Sunderland.

Diallo only needs to look at Anthony Elanga, who has scored five goals and made seven for Forest this season, as a blueprint to leave in order to regain his confidence.

When United signed Diallo for £38m from Atalanta as an 18-year-old in 2021, and he scored a stunning backward header on his home debut in the Europa League against AC Milan, big things were expected of him.

His journey was going well up until this season, but Ten Hag has simply let him down.

Tony Mowbray's question has been answered

In January 2023, after Sunderland's 1-1 draw away at Blackpool, Tony Mowbray, manager at the time, gave his thoughts on Diallo's situation.

Mowbray told The Sun: "Amad has done really well, he's really grown into our football team.

"He's a special footballer, I think. The test for him and for his parent club is – Is he of the required level to try to win a Champions League or a Premier League? That's what they have to decide.

"I think Ten Hag has to make the calls on his footballers."

Ten Hag has made his call on Diallo, and without question the answer is no. In fact, United aren't even good enough to play in the Europa League as they finished bottom of a Champions League group containing Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Additionally, they're sixth in the Premier League.

This means that at the moment, Ten Hag doesn't even deem Diallo good enough in their pursuit of Europa League football, never mind winning the Premier League or Champions League.

Mowbray added: "For us, he's an amazing player in this division, and we are delighted he's with us."

That said, Sunderland know what they need to go and do this summer.

Unless United replace Ten Hag with another manager who sees Diallo as part of his plans, then a move back to the Stadium of Light would be the right option for him to get his career back on track.