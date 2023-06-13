With Blackpool having been relegated from the Championship, it comes as no surprise that several clubs have been linked with a move for forward Jerry Yates this summer.

The reality of the matter is, even if the Tangerines had stayed up, they would have had a tough job keeping hold of the 26-year-old after what can only be described as a strong campaign.

Indeed, Yates netted 14 goals and registered four assists in the Championship, which, for a side who went on to go down, is not bad going whatsoever.

Latest Jerry Yates transfer news

Producing such numbers has seen a number of sides linked with the forward's signature this summer.

A report towards the end of last month, for example, claimed that there were five clubs currently chasing him ahead of the summer.

Yates scored 14 goals and registered 4 assists in the Championship last season.

Those clubs were said to be Coventry City, Luton Town, Bristol City, Ipswich Town and, of course, West Bromwich Albion.

At that time, it was reported that Blackpool's valuation of Yates stood at £4 million.

Could Leicester sign Jerry Yates?

More recently, yet another Championship side have been credited with an interest in Yates ahead of the summer window opening.

This time, recently-relegated Leicester City are reportedly keen, with Football Insider reporting that the Foxes are plotting a move to sign the striker.

Once again, the above report re-iterates Blackpool's asking price in the £3-4 million range.

Sunderland should try to gazump the likes of Leicester and West Brom

At the above price, though, I can't help but feel that Sunderland should be trying to gazump the above clubs.

Everybody knows that the Black Cats are short in the striking department even when Ross Stewart is back fit and firing, so, it could certainly be argued that Yates could be a good pick up for the Black Cats.

With Ellis Simms last year, Stewart showed that he could play in a front two, and although Yates and Simms are not like for like, it could still be something worth experimenting with for Tony Mowbray.

Furthermore, even if Yates was signed as back up to Stewart, it would protect Sunderland in the long-term, with Stewart's contract situation still up in the air.

Ross Stewart is only contracted at Sunderland for one more year.

The Scotsman is contracted at the Stadium of Light for a further year after having a clause triggered in his contract, but, next summer, is set to become a free agent.

Given his form when fit, plenty of clubs have been sniffing around, and it wouldn't be a great surprise were he to move on at some stage in the next 12 months.

Were that to happen, Sunderland would be scrambling for a replacement, whereas if they act now, and be proactive, they can bring in a player potentially capable of stepping in if Stewart does indeed depart.

Sure, it may not go entirely with Sunderland's recent recruitment strategy of signing young players, but experience is always going to be needed alongside that, and at 26, Yates is entering his peak years.

For the above reasons, Sunderland really should consider getting in on the race for his signature this summer.