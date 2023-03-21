A run of one win in seven games has effectively ended Sunderland’s chances of returning to the Premier League this season.

Despite the size of the club and their history, it’s important to remember that the Black Cats only won promotion from League One last season, so they are making progress if they finish in the top half.

Nevertheless, there will be a sense that there has been a missed opportunity in the current campaign, as they were well-placed to finish in the play-offs and there is quality within the ranks.

Whilst injuries haven’t helped, you can be sure that the Sunderland recruitment team have a few regrets at how the January window played out. Joe Gelhardt looked like a smart signing on paper, but it hasn’t worked, and a few more deals to beef up the squad would have helped.

Of course, there’s nothing that can be done about that now, but it will be something they have to learn from in the summer.

Therefore, they should be looking to complete the signing of Ashley Barnes in the summer.

The striker has featured regularly for Burnley this season as they look set to win the Championship title with ease, but his deal at Turf Moor is expiring, and it’s hard to imagine he will get a new contract considering they’re going to be in the Premier League. So, he will be available on a free.

Firstly, you can’t imagine the 33-year-old is going to be the sort of new addition that will excite the fans, and that’s understandable. He has managed just four goals this season in a Clarets side that are brilliant at this level, so you can’t expect him to be a clinical marksman up top.

However, Barnes could be such a useful figure for the team in so many other ways.

The experienced ex-Brighton man will do all the dirty work that you need from a number nine. He constantly battles with centre-backs, he wins fouls, and can be the focal point that Sunderland have lacked following Ross Stewart’s injury.

Since losing the Scotsman, results have suffered and Gelhardt’s failure to do the same job has been costly. Whilst Barnes is not going to score the same number of goals as Stewart, he will do the same role for the team.

Furthermore, this is a young Sunderland squad, which is positive on the whole, but they are lacking some know-how in the dressing room. Barnes has plenty of Premier League experience, and a few promotions under his belt, so that will enable him to help the rest of the group.

Overall, Sunderland is a club on the up and this season has been an impressive return to the second tier. But, Tony Mowbray will want to go one better in the 23/24 campaign and bringing in an experienced striker like Ashley Barnes should ensure the current woes aren’t repeated in 12 months time.

