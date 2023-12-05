Highlights Despite interest from other clubs, Sunderland must reject any offers for Trai Hume in January as he is a vital player for their hopes of returning to the Premier League.

With three-and-a-half years remaining on Hume's contract, Sunderland can command a big fee for him in the future, potentially making a substantial profit on the initial transfer fee paid to Linfield.

Keeping Hume and allowing him to continue developing could generate even more interest in him, leading to a bidding war and further increasing his price, allowing Sunderland to reinvest funds in strengthening the squad.

With the January transfer window approaching, one Sunderland player who now looks as though he could be the subject of much speculation is Trai Hume.

Having joined the Black Cats back in the 2022 January transfer window from Linfield in his native Northern Ireland, the full-back has become a key man for the Black Cats.

After a quiet first half-season at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland won promotion from League One to the Championship, Hume played a more regular role as the club reached the second-tier play-offs at the end of the previous campaign.

Now, the current season has seen Hume become a simply integral figure for Tony Mowbray, who surprisingly lost his job on Monday evening, starting all 19 league games they have played so far this season, as they again battle for a top six spot in the Championship.

Trai Hume Sunderland record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 19 1 1 2022/23 Championship 35 2 2 2021/22 League One 3 0 0 As of 4th December 2023

That is something that looks to be attracting attention from elsewhere in the Championship, with a report from TEAMTalk recently claiming that fellow promotion hopefuls Leicester City and Leeds United, are among the clubs keen on a January move for the Northern Ireland international.

But in the wake of that interest, it seems that the approach Sunderland must take to any potential approaches for Hume in January, is already clear.

How should Sunderland respond to January interest in Hume?

With Hume emerging as such a key player for Sunderland, it seems clear that the club simply must reject any offer that are made for him in January.

As an ever-present in their starting lineup, the 21-year-old is going to be vital to any hopes they have of returning to the Premier League.

Given how much it would mean to the club to be back in the top flight, they will obviously have to do all they can to get there, and that surely includes keeping Hume.

Indeed, selling him to a club such as Leicester or Leeds would, of course, not only weaken the Black Cats themselves but also strengthen a direct rival for promotion, a move that would be particularly strange.

It should, of course, also be noted that there are still three-and-a-half years remaining on the Northern Ireland international's contract with Sunderland, who also have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

That effectively secures his contract at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2027/28 season, and means the club are under no pressure to sell the full-back any time soon, so they should surely not be doing so, given what is at stake.

But even if they do not let Hume go at the turn of the year, Sunderland should still be confident of making a sizeable profit on the Northern Ireland international, at some point in the future.

Why should Sunderland be optimistic of a profit on Hume further down the line?

As has already been stated, there is still plenty of time remaining on Hume's contract at The Stadium of Light.

That, of course, means that even if they do not sell him in the January transfer window, they will still be in a strong position to command a big fee for him for several years to come.

Consequently, the Black Cats are in a strong position to ask for a lot more for the signing of the full-back, than the £200,000 they reportedly paid to Linfield for his services, just under two years ago.

Indeed, it could also be argued that if Sunderland hold out to keep Hume beyond the January window, the improvements he ought to continue to make to his game, could generate even more interest in him.

That, in turn, could create something of a bidding war for Hume, that forces his price up even further, particularly if clubs who are in an even stronger position financially, begin to enter the picture.

While that could lead to some disappointment around the Stadium of Light over losing such a popular and important player, it would also bring in plenty of funds to be reinvested in strengthening the squad, which would make this an excellent all-around piece of business for the Black Cats.

So, with all that in mind, it seems as though Sunderland are in a strong position when it comes to Hume's future, from both a short-term and long-term perspective.