Highlights Leeds United has placed a £40 million price tag on 17-year-old Archie Gray to ward off transfer interest from Premier League clubs.

Sunderland should follow Leeds' example and take a firm stance on their young star Jobe Bellingham, who has also shown great potential.

While Sunderland may need to sell young players to maintain financial stability, they should have a strong position on their top talents to ensure a successful balancing act between player development and financial gain.

Archie Gray has emerged as an exciting young talent at Leeds United this season.

The teenager has featured consistently in Daniel Farke’s side throughout the campaign, surprising many with his mature performances at such a young age.

The Whites are competing for promotion to the Premier League, and Farke believes that the midfielder is already capable of playing alongside seasoned veterans in their bid to achieve that goal.

Gray has earned a lot of performances for how he has stepped up to the plate, settling into life at senior level rather seamlessly.

But the natural next step for a young player performing well in the Championship is for Premier League clubs to start getting linked with transfer moves for them.

What is Archie Gray’s value?

It has been reported that Liverpool are seeking a deal to sign Graym, having impressed in his initial breakthrough into senior football.

The Championship side has reacted by placing a £40 million price tag on the 17-year-old.

This should fend off interest until at least the summer transfer window, as it would be ludicrous for anyone to pay that kind of fee for someone still so inexperienced and unproven at a higher level.

But the significance of this price tag should not be lost on other teams near Leeds in the second division.

Sunderland in particular will be happy to see a firm stance taken by a fellow Championship side regarding this.

The Black Cats have built their promotion contending side on young stars that they hope will see an increase in value.

There is no better example of this than Jobe Bellingham, who the Wearside outfit signed last summer from Birmingham City for a reported £3 million.

Bellingham is a massively promising talent that has already cemented himself as a key part of Tony Mowbray’s first team plans.

The younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is a potential star in his own right, and is sure to attract a lot of attention due to the success of the 20-year-old.

How much is Jobe Bellingham worth?

Sunderland will be happy with the progress Bellingham has made since arriving at the Stadium of Light over the summer.

The midfielder has been a key part of the team, and his influence will only grow further and he continues to gain experience.

As a result, Sunderland must already be thinking about the player’s future.

It is not out of the question that failure to gain promotion this season could even see him linked with moves to the Premier League or beyond.

But Leeds’ stance regarding the future of Gray lays the template for how the Black Cats should handle any immediate interest in Bellingham.

It should have to take a ludicrous offer to convince the club to sell at any point soon.

A deal worth around £40 million would be a huge increase on the fee paid last summer, but it could be justified by the potential he possesses.

While Sunderland will have to be open to selling their young players in order to keep attracting exciting prospects to the team, a firm stance on their top stars is needed to make this financial balancing act work.