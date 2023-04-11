Sunderland’s first season in the Championship has been a success.

Considering where the team was at one point in the campaign, missing out on the play-offs may feel disappointing.

However, solidifying the club back in the second tier without any hassle has been a very positive term for the Black Cats.

When Alex Neil departed in late August it would’ve been easy to envisage a drop in form at the Stadium of Light, but Tony Mowbray has taken the ball and run with it since taking charge of the first team.

What summer business can we expect from Sunderland?

One massively disappointing aspect of the team’s campaign has been the absence of a real, experienced number nine for much of the year.

The injury record of Ross Stewart has been regrettable and the departure of Ellis Simms in January was a blow the club didn’t fully recover from.

Joe Gelhardt was signed on loan as a short-term replacement, but the Leeds United forward hasn’t hit the ground running in the same way.

This is a lesson that Sunderland have learned the hard way, but they simply cannot leave themselves so short up front again next season.

One shrewd move that the club could make to alleviate those concerns would be to approach Ashley Barnes in the summer.

Could Sunderland sign Ashley Barnes?

The Burnley forward is out of contract at the end of the season and so will be available as a free agent.

Barnes has had a solid season with the Clarets, scoring five and assisting three from 33 league appearances.

The 33-year-old is an experienced veteran who still has plenty to give to a team at Championship level.

Seven seasons in the Premier League saw him score 44 goals for a mid-table side.

Having him in Mowbray’s squad would bolster their options and give the team greater protection against any injury crises.

While he hasn’t been a critical part of Vincent Kompany’s side which has dominated the division, he has still played his role admirably.

Taking up a similar squad player role at Sunderland would be a good use of the final few years left at this level in his career.

It would also give Sunderland some flexibility in the market given he could arrive on a free.

This would reduce the reliance on Stewart remaining fit, or at the club at all, and be a relatively small hit to any transfer budget which could free up funds to improve the squad elsewhere before sales.

The arrival of Barnes could be the move that takes Sunderland to that next step in their long-term pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.