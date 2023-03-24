Sunderland were interested in securing a deal for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris during the January transfer window, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 28-year-old has been in superb form for Peterborough United once again this season, recording 24 goals and five assists in 43 competitive appearances.

He still has time to improve that record further between now and the end of the campaign - and his contributions could be crucial for Darren Ferguson's men who will be looking to force their way into the play-off zone between now and the end of the campaign.

With it currently being unclear which division Peterborough will be competing in next season, it would be difficult to see the striker putting pen to paper on a new contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

He could secure himself a better wage package in the summer if his team are promoted, so it wouldn't make sense for him to agree a new deal now.

As things stand, he will only have one year left on his contract in the summer and with this, the League One outfit may be willing to cash in on him during the next window to avoid the possibility of losing him for free next year.

This is where Sunderland could capitalise.

With Ross Stewart's future uncertain, Joe Gelhardt set to return to Leeds United at the end of the season and Ellis Simms already heading back to Everton earlier this year, they are in desperate need of strengthening their forward department in the summer.

They will need at least one of their forward signings to be content with a place on the bench considering they need at least two or three additions in this area.

Even if Tony Mowbray operates with two up top next season, one of their signings in the forward department will probably be among the substitutes.

Clarke-Harris may not be too worried if he doesn't start every week - because the opportunity to play for a side that are likely to be competing for Premier League football again next season (if they don't win promotion at the end of this term) may be too tempting for him to turn down.

With this in mind, a summer transfer to the Stadium of Light may work out for all parties.

Although the Black Cats may be keener to recruit younger forwards in the summer so they can sell them on for a sizeable amount in the future, they need to have the right mix of youth and experience in their squad and that's probably a big reason why the Wearside outfit decided to tie Corry Evans down to a new contract last month.