Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku is reportedly attracting attention from a number of Championship clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Millwall, Bristol City and Stoke City are all interested in Poku ahead of the January transfer window after his impressive performances for Posh in League One.

Poku joined Peterborough from Colchester United in August 2021, and he scored six goals and provided 12 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season to help Darren Ferguson's side to the play-offs.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 22 games so far, and his form has alerted a host of second tier clubs.

It remains to be seen whether Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony would consider offers for Poku, who is under contract at the Weston Homes Stadium until 2025, but their resolve seems likely to be tested.

Sunderland should target Kwame Poku deal in January

There is plenty of competition for Poku's signature, but Sunderland should push to sign the winger in the January transfer window.

After losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals last season, it has been an excellent start to the campaign for the Black Cats, and they currently sit sixth in the Championship table.

Despite the lack of prolific striker, Sunderland look set to be among the promotion contenders once again this season, with wingers Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke starring for Tony Mowbray's side.

The Black Cats received a huge boost when Roberts put pen-to-paper on a new contract to keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2026 last week amid reported interest from Southampton, but there is uncertainty over Clarke's future.

Premier League side Burnley had four bids rejected for Clarke this summer, the last of which was in excess of £10 million, and according to Football Insider, the Clarets and Brentford are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old ahead of January.

Clarke has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances so far this season, and he would undoubtedly be a big loss, but Poku could be the ideal replacement.

Even if Clarke remains at the club in January, Sunderland should still consider making a move for Poku.

He is a player with a lot of potential, and he would likely thrive in a Black Cats side who play attractive, attacking football, similar to the style he is used to at Peterborough.

Many young players have thrived on Wearside under Mowbray's expert guidance, such as Clarke, Jobe Bellingham, Abdoullah Ba and Dan Neil, and it would be no surprise to see Poku's game progress to the next level under the 59-year-old.

Poku has experience of Championship football having played in the second tier with Posh in the 2021-22 campaign, so he should not need too much time to adapt to the level, and would be an excellent option for Sunderland to have in their squad as they continue their promotion push.