Highlights Sunderland's recruitment plan under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has focused on signing young players for the first-team, with some successful additions already.

The lack of a goal-scoring striker is a concern for Sunderland, with Mason Burstow and Luis Semedo yet to make a significant impact.

Divin Mubama, who has turned down a new contract at West Ham, could be a valuable signing for Sunderland, filling their need for a strong focal point upfront.

Sunderland's recruitment plan since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took full control of the club last summer has been very apparent - sign young players and especially ones that can immediately slot into the first-team.

There of course are exceptions to the rule, with the likes of Bradley Dack being very much a Tony Mowbray signing to add a little bit of experience to the mix, but for the most part, it has been talented teenagers and players in their early 20's arriving at the Stadium of Light.

There has already been plenty of success stories, with the likes of Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah, and even the loan additions of players like Amad Diallo have been top additions.

If there's perhaps one issue though that Mowbray still has in his squad, it's the lack of a striker who can come in and make an immediate impact.

Mason Burstow, the Chelsea loanee who has showed plenty of enthusiasm and good touches, is yet to score in Sunderland colours, whilst Nazariy Rusyn is still settling following his arrival from Ukraine.

Luis Semedo meanwhile is yet to make a real impact either since his arrival from Benfica in the summer, so with a lack of goals up-front right now, there could be a legitimate reason to sign yet another forward come January.

Sunderland Striker's Championship Stats, As Of October 30, 2023 Name Appearances Minutes Played Goals Assists Shots Per Game Dribbles Per Game Mason Burstow 8 489 0 1 0.8 0.4 Luis Hemir Semedo 11 193 0 0 0.6 0 Nazariy Rusyn 6 125 0 0 0.3 0

And having signed Ekwah and defender Aji Alese from West Ham United in recent times, Sunderland should perhaps look to the London Stadium once more to Divin Mubama - especially with very recent developments regarding his future.

What is Divin Mubama's contract situation at West Ham?

Mubama made his breakthrough into the West Ham first-team last season, having been prolific at both under-18's and under-21's level for the Hammers, with David Moyes ultimately giving him a chance in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Scoring in his second European match for West Ham against AEK Larnaca, Mubama played six times between his debut and the end of the season, and also helped the Hammers to an FA Youth Cup success, scoring eight times on the run to the final, where he didn't hit the back of the net but West Ham won 5-1.

There was an expectation with West Ham not splashing out on a new striker this summer that Mubama would get more game-time, and loan offers from Championship clubs were turned down for that reason, but nearly three months into the season, the 19-year-old has only made two cameo appearances - once in the EFL Cup and then in the Europa League.

Therefore, it's no surprise that The Athletic reported on Monday that the young striker has decided to turn down the offer of a new contract at the Hammers, with his current deal expiring in June 2024.

And even though there's still hope that Mubama will change his mind, it looks as though the England under-20 international wants regular first-team football or at least more of a chance of it, which he isn't going to get under David Moyes.

Would Divin Mubama move to Sunderland?

Mubama's decision to turn down a new contract could give plenty of Championship clubs - ones with decent money behind them at least - a chance at signing him in January for a cut-price fee.

And there's every reason to believe that Sunderland will be the best place for him - not just because of their reputation for buying and nurturing talented youngsters either.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Mowbray is lacking a strong focal point at the top end of the pitch, and whilst Rusyn could potentially be it in time, there isn't a guarantee on if - or when - he will acclimatise to English football.

Mubama may also be too good of a player to potentially pass up on - it's been seen in glimpses last season at first-team level but at youth and under-21 levels, the striker has been very clinical.

He only needs to look at his former team-mates Ekwah and Alese to see how good they've been at the Stadium of Light - Ekwah moreso than Alese considering his injury struggles recently - and he could follow in the duo's footsteps with more football under his belt.

There will likely be interest from European clubs as well looking to give Mubama his big breakout chance, but Wearside could be the ideal location for him to continue his career if it isn't going to be in East London.