Sunderland could be set for a busy end to the January transfer window.

A new era is underway at the Stadium of Light following the appointment of Michael Beale as head coach, but it has been a turbulent start to the 43-year-old's reign.

Beale was not a universally popular choice among the Black Cats fan base to replace Tony Mowbray, and his attempts to win over supporters suffered a huge blow as his side lost 3-0 at home to local rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Sunderland were condemned to their second consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday, with goals from Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin turning the game around for the Tractor Boys after Jack Clarke had given the visitors the lead.

The Black Cats currently sit seventh in the Championship table, level on points with the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host fellow top six contenders Hull City on Friday night.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Bringing in a striker is known to be a priority for Sunderland this month, and Beale confirmed last week that the club are searching for a new front man.

"We are looking. We're being linked with every No.9 that's breathing at the moment but we're looking for the right No.9 to come and fit in. It has to fit in our budget, the player has to come and be really motivated to help us as well," Beale told The Northern Echo.

"There are one two other positions we're looking at as well.

"It's generally a difficult month. It seems a few teams around us are certainly loading up. Some teams have already done work. That's not to say we're not busy in the background. We are. But at this moment in time there's nothing to report."

The Black Cats lost star striker Ross Stewart to Southampton in the summer, and they signed four inexperienced forwards in Luis Hemir Semedo, Eliezer Mayenda, Nazariy Rusyn and Mason Burstow, but only Rusyn has got on the scoresheet for the club so far.

Sunderland have previously been linked with Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher and Fulham's Jay Stansfield, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City, and Notts County's Macaulay Langstaff is reportedly the latest name to emerge on their radar.

According to HITC, the Black Cats are interested in Langstaff, along with Birmingham, Peterborough United, Derby County, Wrexham and Hearts, and the Magpies will reportedly demand £1.5 million for his services this month.

While it seems they face plenty of competition for his signature, Sunderland should do everything possible to win the race for Langstaff.

Sunderland should complete Macaulay Langstaff deal

Langstaff joined Notts from Gateshead in the summer of 2022, and he enjoyed an outstanding debut season at Meadow Lane last term, scoring 42 goals in 47 games to help the club to promotion from the National League.

There were question marks over whether Langstaff would be able to make the step up to League Two, but he has certainly silenced those doubters, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

Langstaff has been in excellent form in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his last four games, and he became the first player in the EFL to reach the 20-goal mark this season when he netted in the Magpies' 5-5 draw at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Notts currently sit sixth in the fourth tier, and they will be reluctant to sell Langstaff as they target back-to-back promotions, but they could be vulnerable to losing him as his list of suitors increases.

There is no doubt that Langstaff would be a gamble for Sunderland, but after his seamless transition from the National League to League Two, it would be no surprise to see him adapt to the Championship.

The 28-year-old is a mobile striker who has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer, and he could thrive in a creative Black Cats side, while he would be a significantly cheaper option than the likes of Moore, Gallagher or Stansfield.

Having been born in Stockton-on-Tees, a move to the Stadium of Light would see Langstaff return to his native North East, and that could potentially give Sunderland an advantage in the race.

With the club having a realistic chance of promotion to the Premier League this season, the Black Cats would surely be an attractive proposition for Langstaff, and for an affordable fee, he could be the solution to their striker problems.