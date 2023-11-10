Highlights Sunderland had a busy summer transfer window, signing 11 new players, most on permanent deals.

The club also had several departures, with seven permanent exits and three loan departures.

There are rumors that Southampton is interested in signing Sunderland's Patrick Roberts, and Sunderland must secure a loan deal for Man Utd's Amad Diallo as a replacement if Roberts leaves.

It really does not seem that long ago that the summer transfer window was open, and transfer rumours regarding potential Sunderland business were swirling.

In the end, it was a very busy summer for the Black Cats, with 11 new players arriving at the club, 10 of which signed on permanent deals.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Plenty of players also went the other way, though, with seven permanent exits, and three loan departures.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

The most high profile of these was Ross Stewart, who left in a reported £8 million deal, plus addons, to join Championship rivals Southampton.

Stewart was not the only Black Cats player the Saints were keen on this summer, though.

Southampton want to sign Patrick Roberts

Indeed, reports in the summer suggested that Southampton were keen to do a deal to sign Sunderland wide-man Patrick Roberts.

In the end, nothing came of the move, but, more recently, it has been claimed that the Saints are continuing to monitor his situation.

That is according to Darren Witcoop, who also reveals that Roberts has been offered a new deal at Sunderland.

Sunderland must ensure Man Utd deal is struck if Roberts' exit is sanctioned

With the above said, there is every chance that Southampton could look to make a bid for Roberts in January, when the player will have just six months left on his current deal.

If Roberts continues to hold out on signing the new Sunderland deal he has been offered, it is logical that Sunderland could perhaps look to cash in on him during the January window, too.

If they are to do this, though, they simply have to ensure a deal for Man Utd's Amad Diallo to re-join them on loan is in place beforehand.

Having played 13 games this season, despite not yet getting on the scoresheet, Patrick Roberts is a very important part of Tony Mowbray's side.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Indeed, where he lacks goals, he makes up for it with his ability to drive Sunderland up the pitch with his dribbling, and his general creativity and guile on the pitch.

Sunderland simply can't afford to lose that - not without getting a quality replacement in.

As we know from his time at Sunderland last season, Amad Diallo would certainly be that, able to also score the goals that have perhaps been missing from Roberts' game.

To put things blunty, Sunderland cannot afford to let Patrick Roberts leave if Southampton's interest resurfaces in January, unless a better replacement comes in.

At Championship level, those are very hard to find, although Amad Diallo might just fit the bill.

Therefore, before any Saints agreement, Sunderland must ensure they have a deal for the United starlet in the pipeline.