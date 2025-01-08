The clock is ticking on Louie Barry's Aston Villa future, with Sunderland reportedly one of the Championship clubs hoping to land his services.

Barry returned to Villa after a successful loan spell with League One's Stockport County, where he bagged 15 goals and three assists in 23 appearances.

Reports from The Telegraph claim that Villa are looking for £12.5m to land the winger, which is five times more than the highest fee spent by Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Although the Black Cats, who were linked by the Sunday Mirror (page 67, 15/12/2024), should still pursue a deal for Barry, they should seek a loan with such a hefty price tag a deterrent.

Sunderland should only sign Louie Barry on loan amid reported price tag

Sunderland would have been feeling confident about their chances of signing Barry until the news broke of Villa's reported price tag.

£12.5m would represent a substantial fee for any Football League side apart from the likes of Birmingham City and such a price tag is bound to put off a host of Championship suitors.

It feels almost certain that Louis-Dreyfus would not pursue such a deal, considering the highest fee spent during his tenure was the reported £2.5m spent on Nazariy Rusyn.

While there is no doubting Barry's quality, it would be foolish for the Black Cats to splash such a figure on a player who has never made a senior appearance above League One.

Patience could be the key to securing Barry's signature as Villa's stance could change before the window closes. The West Midlands club will want Barry to leave in January and if no club can meet his valuation, then a loan move will be on the cards.

Why Louie Barry would bolster Sunderland's strong side

Regis Le Bris confirmed that Sunderland are looking to add attacking players to their ranks in the January transfer window, with Barry a reported target.

The Black Cats have several solid options on the wing, with the likes of Patrick Roberts, Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson all excellent candidates for Le Bris.

However, the Wearsiders have been without Mundle and Watson for some time, meaning Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche have had to fill the void. To their credit, both players have done well, but they would benefit from playing in their natural positions.

While Mundle is due for a return in the near future, the Black Cats have not looked the same threat without their preferred wingers. Adding Barry to their ranks would strengthen their already strong attack.

The 21-year-old's statistics show that he is ready for the step-up to the Championship. Barry ranks in the top 99 percentile for goal involvement, expected goals, and successful dribbles in League One this season.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 League One statistics with Stockport County - per FootyStats Statistics Total Percentile Appearances 23 94 Goals 15 99 Expected goals (xG) 14.59 99 Assists 3 78 Goal involvement 18 99 Successful dribbles 48 99

News on Barry's future is set to gather pace, with a multitude of clubs interested in landing the winger, although the reported price tag may have slowed the pace of any potential deal.

Sunderland should still pursue the 21-year-old, but only on the condition they can land him on a loan until the end of the season.