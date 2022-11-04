Sunderland should look to strike permanent transfer agreement with Everton in January: Opinion

Sunderland have been struggling without a recognised striker since mid-September, but head coach Tony Mowbray was bolstered last weekend with the return of Ellis Simms from injury.

The Black Cats suffered two doses of cruel misfortune two months ago – firstly with talisman Ross Stewart pulling up in the warm-up before facing Middlesbrough with a quad injury, and then just a over a week later it was Simms’ turn to be struck down.

The toe injury that Simms suffered was only supposed to keep him out for a few weeks, but it ended up being much longer than that – over six weeks of action was missed and in that time, Sunderland won just one league match and started to slide down the table as a result.

As far as starts to a loan stint go, Simms couldn’t have asked for much better – he netted a brace on his debut in a 3-2 away win against Bristol City, and he followed that up with a goal against Queens Park Rangers to make it three goals in two outings.

What followed was a barren spell of five appearances without a goal until his injury, but yet again his importance was shown when he came off the bench at half-time against Huddersfield Town in midweek.

With Mowbray gradually building his minutes back up, Simms replaced Leon Dajaku and in stoppage time with Sunderland 1-0 up, Simms exchanged a one-two with Amad Diallo which the Ivorian finished to seal the three points.

It is that kind of focal point that the Wearsiders have been missing in recent weeks, with makeshift pairs or sole strikers being utilised by Mowbray to little effect.

Simms is on loan for the season at the Stadium of Light, but when January comes around, Sunderland have a decision to make.

With just one other senior striker on the books in the form of Stewart – whose contract expires next summer although the club hold a year’s extension that will no doubt be taken up if a fresh deal cannot be agreed – the importance to add another forward permanently is massive.

This past summer, Sunderland were able to add some exciting young talents such as Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette to their ranks on a permanent basis, and there should be no reason as to why they cannot try and do the same with Simms.

The 21-year-old is on a contract with Everton until the summer of 2024, but he has made just one senior appearance during his time at Goodison Park, and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay ahead of him in the pecking order, there doesn’t look to be much of a future for Simms with the Toffees.

Could Sunderland tempt them into selling for perhaps a low seven-figure fee? You don’t ask if you don’t get, and it is for sure something the club should pursue when the January transfer window opens in less than two months time.