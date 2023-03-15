Sunderland should lodge ambitious Man City player pursuit if Anthony Patterson departs this summer: Opinion

Sunderland are still in the hunt for a Championship play-off position and will be striving to keep in touch as the rest of this campaign plays out.

Readapting to the second tier of English football very well, the Black Cats have played a very exciting brand of attacking football and are evidently progressing at a fast rate.

It is an attractive destination and on an upward trajectory, so it is no surprise that some of their players have generated interest from the higher division.

Currently out injured, Ross Stewart emerged on the radars of Bournemouth and Brentford during the January transfer window, whilst goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is being considered by several Premier League outfits.

There is a real possibility that Patterson could depart for the Premier League this summer, with an exclusive Football League World report revealing that Everton, Leicester City and Wolves currently have eyes on the Sunderland shot-stopper.

The report also claims that the Black Cats would be open to cashing in on Patterson this summer, who has a contract at The Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026.

One player that should feature fairly high up on their list of potential Patterson replacements is Man City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Bolton Wanderers, after completing the second half of the last campaign at the League One club.

This time around, he has managed 18 clean sheets in 37 league appearances thus far, conceding just 30 goals in the process.

A player with an incredibly high potential, he would fit the bill of what Sunderland are looking for in a Patterson replacement.

Not only is he a young player who can progress under the stewardship of a manager with an excellent track record of integrating young individuals into his squad and getting the very best out of them, he is also Championship ready.

Sunderland’s expansive and ball-orientated style of play starts with a goalkeeper who is brave and composed in possession and Trafford is certainly that kind of player.

If Sunderland were able to generate a handsome enough fee for Patterson, then they should try their luck for the permanent arrival for Trafford, as it remains to be seen if the Citizens would be open to selling.

Trafford has such a high potential and is Championship-ready now.

This would be a fantastic addition for the here and now whilst he could grow with the ambitions of the Wearside club.