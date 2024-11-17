Sky Sports pundit and commentator Don Goodman believes signing Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson would be a brilliant addition to Regis Le Bris' squad, as rumours of a potential return to the Stadium of Light continue to spread.

The Sun reported that a move to the Championship leaders could be on the cards back in October, whilst a report from Football Insider revealed that the 34-year-old midfielder would be open to making a move back to Wearside should a deal be agreed.

Henderson has been in and out of the Ajax team since his move to the Dutch giants in January, which has only added weight to the notion of the former Liverpool and England star may be looking for an exit route out of Amsterdam.

If that is the case, and Sunderland is indeed a move that would interest him, then the Black Cats should heed Goodman's words and pull out all the stops to bring their local lad home in what would be one of the most high-profile deals in Championship history.

"Would be invaluable for Sunderland"

Having made well over 100 appearances and scoring 47 goals during his three seasons with Sunderland - he was even Sunderland's record signing in 1991 when he joined from West Bromwich Albion -, Goodman believes that a deal for Henderson would be an excellent move by the club.

Goodman told Gambling Zone: "Jordan Henderson has started six of eleven league games for Ajax, so it's not a given that he'll leave.

"But there are so many reasons why he'd be a brilliant addition for Sunderland or any Championship team. He's a Sunderland boy and his leadership and know-how would be absolutely invaluable for Sunderland in their current situation.

"Such a young group would learn so much from someone like Jordan Henderson. Any potential transfer can only be a positive thing for Sunderland."

Henderson would bring top-class pedigree and vital experience to youthful Black Cats team

It's not every day that a Championship club is linked with a move to sign a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup winner, on top of winning 81 England caps.

But that's precisely what Sunderland would be signing if they were to complete an extraordinary deal for Henderson in January.

Le Bris has one of the youngest squads in the Championship this season, with their most experienced outfielders coming in the form of players such as Patrick Roberts, Luke O'Nien, Chris Mepham and Alan Browne.

Henderson's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 492 33 59 Sunderland 79 5 11 Ajax 31 0 5 Al-Ettifaq 19 0 5 Coventry 13 1 2

So, despite the likes of Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham being mature well beyond their years, adding a player with Henderson's experience and leadership qualities would be a fantastic addition to the dressing room.

He'd undoubtedly be a player for the others to look up to, as well as give the likes of Neil, Rigg and Bellingham the chance to learn from and pick the brains of a central midfielder who's enjoyed a highly successful career at the very top of both the domestic, and international game.

With injuries and suspensions also an inevitability too, you can never really have too much strength in depth, especially in an area of the pitch as important as central midfield.

He'd also be fully aware of what Premier League promotion would mean to Sunderland

In every team with promotion ambitions, having one or two of those players that truly know what that achievement would mean to the club, the city and the supporters is always an incredibly valuable thing to have.

Henderson would provide that, having been with Sunderland's academy since the age of eight, before making his first-team debut for his boyhood club a decade later.

He'd go on to play two full seasons in the Premier League with the Black Cats between 2009-2011, before signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2011, where he would go on to enjoy a glittering career at Anfield.

Should Sunderland remain in a strong position come January, Henderson's arrival would bring an abundance of additional belief to Wearside that the club is Premier League-bound this season.

Therefore, if it works from a mutual interest and financial standpoint, then bringing Henderson home in January is surely a no-brainer for Le Bris and Sunderland, as his arrival could make all the difference come May.